Celebrating its 50th year by taking back its iconic name, Pine Knob has a diverse lineup of summer shows already on the concert calendar for 2022. It was 1972 when a ski resort just north of Detroit in Clarkston, Michigan opened in June. Technically, Pine Knob Music Theater isn't the same as the ski area, but its concert stage is at the base of the hill (this is Michigan, there are no mountains) that shares its name. The geography provides a natural amphitheater, and seeing a summer concert from the lawn has become a Michigan summer tradition.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO