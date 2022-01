(originally posted 12/2019) Melvin "Junie" Hemphill has been a Bills fan from his childhood years, when the team still played at the Rockpile (War Memorial Stadium on Jefferson Avenue). After graduating from Bennett High School, Hemphill shipped off to University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky on a basketball scholarship, then landed a teaching job in Memphis. He spent six months helping out a friend who managed a local chicken wing joint before deciding he could do it just as well himself, maybe even better. Hotwings Short Order Express was born in 1997. Customers don’t have to guess where Hemphill’s NFL loyalty lies. The Bills logo is emblazoned across the front of his building. He doesn’t see any reason why his public devotion to his team should be constrained by geography.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO