Anheuser-Busch has updated its visual identity and logo, rendering its "A&Eagle" in a gold that mirrors the color of beer and barley, according to a press release. The logo, which features the eagle in flight and facing to the right, is intended to be more premium and forward-looking than before, reinforcing the company's new global purpose, "To a Future with More Cheers."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO