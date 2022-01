For such a fun, cute, and carefree name, snowstorm "Izzy" sure did leave behind more snow than we bargained for in Oneonta! It's interesting how this storm rolled out in our area because the National Weather Service wouldn't lay claim to any snowstorm total until Sunday. I know because I kept checking in with the National Weather Service in Binghamton to find out what our region including Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties was going to be in for so that I could share that with area residents. Let's face it, it's always better to know what coming than be surprised.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO