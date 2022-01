This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Brunswick Corporation, a marine products company known for its boating lifestyle brands, was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of Brian Hives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00029, Hives v. Boston Whaler Inc.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO