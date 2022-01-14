ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Disney and Tencent announce Avatar MMORPG

By News
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and Tencent have announced Avatar: Reckoning, a new MMORPG set on Pandora for iOS and Android devices due for launch this year. You'll be able to play Avatar: Reckoning in three modes: via single-player story missions, PVP or co-op, as you explore...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cameron
Twinfinite

New MMORPG Legend of Ymir Announced With Unreal Engine 5 & NFT Support

Korean developer WeMade Entertainment announced the development of its next-generation MMORPG titled Legend of Ymir. If you’re unfamiliar with WeMade, it’s known for The Legend of Mir 2, The Legend of Mir 3, and Mir 4. In fact, Legend of Ymir is supposed to pick up the world view of the previous games and translate it into a Nordic setting.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Upcoming MMORPGs To Watch Out for In 2022

Every year the list of important dates for upcoming MMOs gets harder and harder to track, especially with so many changes happening throughout Alpha, Beta, and Launch cycles. This list will be an easy-to-reference list of important dates and what state an upcoming MMO is in. We’ll keep it updated throughout the year as a handy reference.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Disney announces realistic lightsaber

Josh D’Amaro, Director of Disney Parks has revealed that Disney will bring us from a galaxy far far away (now maybe not so far) a working, realistic retractable lightsaber, a prototype that would eventually make its way to Disney World, Disneyland, and other settings. In a recent virtual presentation,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent#Disney World#Mmorpg#Ios#Pvp#Chinese#World Of Kings#Division#Massive Entertainment
goombastomp.com

RuneScape Showed Me the Power of the MMORPG

For those not in the know, RuneScape is a big deal. A darned big deal. At least to those in the MMORPG world. Now entering its 21st year, it’s one of the biggest MMORPGs out there and probably the best free one. The theme is high fantasy, with an equally strong medieval tinge running all the way through it – a combination that works superbly well; just ask J.K. Rowling. RuneScape is significant on a personal level for three teeny-tiny reasons: being the first MMORPG I played; the first game I could be said to have been addicted to; and the first game I got into that could be described as ‘online’, though far from the best. Still, that’s three gaming milestones not to be scoffed at.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

MagicCraft Brings an Epic Play-to-Earn Cross-Platform Fantasy World MMORPG

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) tsunami has swept through the crypto ecosystem; the entire financial and collectible market has been transformed by the NFTs’ arrival, as they link together numerous industries. Play to Earn Games (P2E), which blends the finest of the video gaming industry with cryptocurrencies and NFTs, is the most recent trend in the NFT marketplace. It allows traders to play games not only for fun, but also to earn in-game tokens and win rare artefacts that can be bought and exchanged in the real world.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

MMORPG Lost Ark introduced in Welcome to Arkesia trailer

Amazon Game Studios and Smilegate have released a 'Welcome to Arkesia' trailer for Lost Ark, showcasing combat and gameplay in the upcoming MMORPG. The narrated 5-minute trailer is very thorough, highlighting many components of the game, including character customization, classes, skills, equipment, exploration, boat & base customization, dungeons, gathering, crafting, PvP, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

VR MMORPG Zenith: The Last City Is Set To Launch On January 27th

Zenith: The Last City is set to launch on January 27th across all major VR platforms, Ramen VR stated today in a press release. This, however, does have the caveat with the titles pending their final QA verification, however. To start to prep for the release later this month, the VR MMORPG is hosting its next closed beta test starting tomorrow, January 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Headlines

Avatar: Reckoning Is An Upcoming MMORPG Coming Later In 2022

Mostly everyone in this generation should be familiar with James Cameron’s 2010 hit film Avatar. This movie held the title of highest-grossing film until Avengers: Endgame came in. We haven’t heard much from the franchise in a while; however, we just got word that Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney are collaborating on a new MMORPG based around the Avatar world of Pandora.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender Limited Edition Loot Crate Series announced

LootCrate has returned to surprise us, this time with an Avatar: The Last Airbender Limited Edition Crate Series. This new subscription, which is separated into four boxes and sent every three months, will ensure that fans of this incredible anime receive special goodies throughout the year. This curated series will...
COMICS
Eurogamer.net

Konami earned over £118,000 from that Castlevania NFT auction

Konami's first NFT auction - focused on Castlevania - has reportedly earned the company over £118,500 ($162,000). According to VGC, all 14 NFT items were sold, with the average price reportedly selling for around £8.7K ($12K). The most expensive piece - a digital artwork based upon the Dracula's...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

New Sega trademark and logo emerge for Sega NFT

So far, Sega's had something of a rollercoaster relationship with NFTs, bursting forth fully enthused last summer before seemingly reining that excitement in more recently. However, its corporate machinations continue behind the scenes and new trademark registrations and logos have emerged revealing Sega's new gambit to potentially be called Sega NFT.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

10 Mobile MMORPGs To Dive Into On The Go In 2022

When you're thinking about games to be released in 2022, your mind may go to the major PC and console releases that have been touted all across the internet for months, or in some cases years. However, there's a whole realm of new realms to explore in the coming year–most of them already available to try–and you need not look any further to find them than in your pocket.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy