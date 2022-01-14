HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' sings sweetly and sincerely, albeit with its inside voice

"The very title of Somebody Somewhere suggests self-effacement, and in some ways the series seems to live up to that impression," says Angie Han of the HBO dramedy. "Though it wades into painful topics like grief and addiction, it does not wallow in the depths of despair. Though it’s billed as a half-hour comedy, it inspires more smiles and chuckles than belly laughs. But it would be a mistake to assume such gentleness translates into a show that feels subdued or shallow. Blessed with an eagle eye for detail, a laid-back sense of humor and a disarming sense of compassion, Somebody Somewhere is a mostly low-key delight that occasionally spills over into sheer exuberance. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, and inspired by autobiographical details from star and executive producer Bridget Everett’s own life, the series follows 40something Sam, who’s still reeling from the death of her big sister Holly some months prior. She spends her weekdays toiling at a tedious test-grading job, and her weekends drinking wine alone in her underwear. We get the sense she’s been drifting along this wave of loneliness so long, she can hardly bring herself to mind anymore. Then a nascent friendship with coworker Joel (Jeff Hiller) slowly brings her out of her shell and into the embrace of outsiders — some older, some younger, some queer, some not — who find community and cathartic self-expression singing, drinking and dancing at not-officially-sanctioned “choir practice” parties hosted in a local church." Han adds: "The heart of Somebody Somewhere lies in the easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel not like they were created but like they’ve always existed. I don’t know how much of the dialogue is improvised, but it’s a compliment to both the performers and the screenwriters that it feels like much of it was. Everett may well be more comfortable in Sam’s skin than Sam herself, who softly admits to Joel that she’s not sure she’s 'friend material,' seems to be — she laces her scenes with a sly sense of humor, particularly when she’s opposite Hiller’s dorky but surprisingly self-assured Joel."

