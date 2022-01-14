ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' sings sweetly and sincerely, albeit with its inside voice

krwg.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's impossible to watch actor, comedian and singer Bridget Everett in action on a cabaret stage without surrendering to the experience and goggling like a fool. She's hilarious, filthy and so supremely comfortable with her voice, her body and her sheer, scintillating presence that she casts a spell over the audience....

www.krwg.org

thecinemaholic.com

Is Somebody Somewhere on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a comedy series that stars comedian Bridget Everett as Sam, a 40-year-old woman who tries to fix her life after a tragic loss. This endearing tale documents Sam’s life in Manhattan, Kansas, where she had returned a year ago to look after her medically unwell sister Holly.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Somebody Somewhere

If there’s one thing that most people can relate to, it’s feeling like they’re not where they want to be in life. Some people even spend their entire lives trying to cope with this feeling while failing to realize that it’s never too late to go after your dreams. That is something that Bridget Everett will be exploring in her upcoming HBO series, Somebody Somewhere. The show is a comedy that stars Bridget as a woman named Sam who is struggling to deal with life in her small town while also grieving the loss of her sister. The show will touch on topics that lots of people can relate to, and many viewers will even find themselves feeling inspired. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Somebody Somewhere.
TV SERIES
Chicago Sun-Times

On the superb HBO series ‘Somebody, Somewhere,’ a Kansas woman struggles to fit in

This is your moment, Bridget Everett. This is the perfect vehicle for you — a series sure to delight fans who know the great musical, comedic and dramatic work you’ve done onstage and in films such as “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” and on TV shows such as “Inside Amy Schumer,” a vehicle we hope will also introduce a whole new audience to your considerable talents.
CHICAGO, IL
Stamford Advocate

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community of singers.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Globe

‘Somebody Somewhere’ is really something

In the past decade on streaming and cable TV, we’ve seen a wave of low-concept character portraits. It’s a small, dull wave, unless you look at it closely, at the right angle, so you can see its great, sparkling luminescence. These series, simultaneously comic and dramatic, slight and...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Somebody Somewhere: Season One Viewer Votes

Will things get better for Sam in the first season of the Somebody Somewhere TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Somebody Somewhere is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Somebody Somewhere here.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Somebody Somewhere, Ozark, Yellowjackets

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of January 16th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to. This week’s picks...
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Does Somebody Somewhere’s Bridgett Everett Sing in Real Life?

HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a touching comedy-drama series created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. It revolves around Sam Miller, a reclusive 40 something woman grieving the death of her sister Holly. Moreover, she has difficulties adjusting to the small-town life of her hometown Manhattan, Kansas. A lonely and struggling Sam finds solace in a community of outsiders, who motivate her to conquer her insecurities and embrace herself. As she finally finds a place where she belongs, she begins to heal and follow her true calling in life- singing.
MANHATTAN, KS
Collider

Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos, and Paul Thureen Talk 'Somebody Somewhere' and the "Bridgetization" of the Story

Starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the seven-episode HBO original comedy series Somebody Somewhere is a beautifully human look at small-town life and the struggle of not knowing what comes next. Sam (Everett) is experiencing a loss that she can’t seem to get on the same emotional page with her family about, and she’s trying to find her voice in a hometown that she’s unsure of where she fits in, but just living every day will help her find herself.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Bridget Everett's Somebody Somewhere features an easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel like they’ve always existed

"The very title of Somebody Somewhere suggests self-effacement, and in some ways the series seems to live up to that impression," says Angie Han of the HBO dramedy. "Though it wades into painful topics like grief and addiction, it does not wallow in the depths of despair. Though it’s billed as a half-hour comedy, it inspires more smiles and chuckles than belly laughs. But it would be a mistake to assume such gentleness translates into a show that feels subdued or shallow. Blessed with an eagle eye for detail, a laid-back sense of humor and a disarming sense of compassion, Somebody Somewhere is a mostly low-key delight that occasionally spills over into sheer exuberance. Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, and inspired by autobiographical details from star and executive producer Bridget Everett’s own life, the series follows 40something Sam, who’s still reeling from the death of her big sister Holly some months prior. She spends her weekdays toiling at a tedious test-grading job, and her weekends drinking wine alone in her underwear. We get the sense she’s been drifting along this wave of loneliness so long, she can hardly bring herself to mind anymore. Then a nascent friendship with coworker Joel (Jeff Hiller) slowly brings her out of her shell and into the embrace of outsiders — some older, some younger, some queer, some not — who find community and cathartic self-expression singing, drinking and dancing at not-officially-sanctioned “choir practice” parties hosted in a local church." Han adds: "The heart of Somebody Somewhere lies in the easy, spontaneous chemistry between characters who feel not like they were created but like they’ve always existed. I don’t know how much of the dialogue is improvised, but it’s a compliment to both the performers and the screenwriters that it feels like much of it was. Everett may well be more comfortable in Sam’s skin than Sam herself, who softly admits to Joel that she’s not sure she’s 'friend material,' seems to be — she laces her scenes with a sly sense of humor, particularly when she’s opposite Hiller’s dorky but surprisingly self-assured Joel."
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Somebody Somewhere Episode 1 Recap and Ending Explained

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, ‘Somebody Somewhere’ is a comedy-drama series on HBO. It follows Sam Miller, a Kansas native in her 40’s who struggles to cope with the death of her sister Holly. Trying to process her grief, she also feels alien to the environment of her hometown and grapples to find acceptance. However, when Sam meets a spirited community of different individuals, she gets encouraged to heal with the help of her passion for singing.
TV SERIES
