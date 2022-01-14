ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Square Gap Looks to be Cool Again With NFT Launch

By M. Corey Goldman
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWEY3_0dleNeWe00

Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. Report wants to be cool again. And it's ripping a page out of the newest marketing playbook to do it.

The once-popular clothing retailer that has struggled to regain its cool factor on Thursday launched non-fungible tokens of its iconic hoodies, becoming the latest major retailer to dive into the world of NFTs and other speculative digital assets.

Gap said the NFTs come in the form of a series of digital hoodie art, with different levels of rarity at different price points. Common level pieces starting at roughly $8.30, or 2 tez, are on sale today. Rare, epic, and one-of-a-kind tiers will roll out over the next few weeks.

The company is collaborating with Brandon Sines, the artist behind the Frank Ape cartoon. The NFTs are built and hosted on the Tezos blockchain.

The Classic Gap Hoodie Is Now An NFT. Can It Solve The Company's Problems?

In layperson terms, NFTs are blockchain-verified digital pieces of whatever you can think of – art, shoes, sketches, a coffee cup with YouTube star Mr. Beast’s face on it, or a digital rendering of former First Lady Melania Trump’s eyes.

And they are this year's -- and possibly this generation's -- hottest ticket, with Sony, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and even electric car maker Fisker (FSR) - Get Fisker Inc Class A Report all offering up NFTs to the broader public.

Indeed, the more than 50-year-old retailer's push to sell virtual assets follows similar moves from other retailers including Adidas (ADDYY) , Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report and Under Armour (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report that in recent months have jumped into the NFT space in what many see as a marketing play -- that works.

For Gap, the move is as much as way to boost sales as it is to regain its hipness among Millennials and Gen Z’ers who have balked at the company’s mass-produced clothing and accessories.

The company that once upon a time was a first stop at the shopping mall for young people has closed some 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America since 2020.

Ditch the Pokemon Cards: NFTs Are Gen Z's New It Collectible

Comments / 0

Related
insidebitcoins.com

Lamborghini partners with NFT PRO to launch NFT series

Luxurious car brand, Lamborghini, is venturing into the booming non-fungible token (NFT) sector. Lamborghini will be joining the long list of traditional companies venturing towards the cryptocurrency sector. The Italian car manufacturing company has announced that it will be releasing an NFT series backed by a major story. Lamborghini launching...
BUSINESS
antiMUSIC

The Ataris Launching Their First NFT Collection

The Ataris have revealed that they have very special plans for 2s day (2/2/2022), the band will be launching their very first NFT collection that day via OpeaSea, but fans can have an early look now. The special collection includes several of frontman Kristopher Roe's art photography prints, exclusive unreleased...
BEAUTY & FASHION
notebookcheck.net

Gap launches hoodie art NFTs

Gap revealed the launch of its NFTs, which are based on hoodie digital art, to capitalize on the NFT trend and appeal to customers of the current technological age. The company is hoping to increase its brand awareness by creating a ‘gamified digital experience’. Gap is working together...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
TheStreet

The Classic Gap Hoodie Is Now An NFT. Can It Solve The Company's Problems?

First came the Kanye West partnership, then luxury brand Balenciaga and now The Gap (GAP) is wading into the world of crypto with NFTs of hoodies. On Thursday, the San Francisco-based retailer known for its all-American style of clothes dropped a collection of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on the Tezos blockchain. Ranging in price from $8.30 to $415, the NFTs depict different version of Gap's classic hooded sweater and in some cases come with a physical sweatshirt as well.
APPAREL
cryptopolitan.com

Gap establishes its NFT collection

Gap’s unique NFT collection is set to begin its sale. The NFTs are categorized into four levels. Gap, a famous American clothing retailer is looking to expand the firm through a gamified NFT collection. The development will promote innovation and creativity. Additionally, It will be deployed on the Tezos blockchain.
APPAREL
Reuters

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gap Inc (GPS.N) on Thursday launched non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of its iconic hoodies, sending the apparel maker's shares about 5% higher as it became the latest major retailer to dive into the world of speculative crypto assets. The more than 50-year-old company's push to sell virtual...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Cool#Cool Again#Amc Entertainment#Tezos#Fisker Inc Class A Report#Addyy#Nike#Uaa#Nft#Millennials
industryglobalnews24.com

Fashion Giant Gap Launches Gamified NFTs on Tezos

Gap’s NFT collection is designed by Brandon Sines, the artist behind Frank Ape, and will be built on the Tezos blockchain. The Gap the clothing brand to jump on the non-fungible token (NFT) by partnering with InterPop to launch its first collection on Tezos. In 2020, Gap faced supply chai....
APPAREL
investing.com

Gap Launches NFT, Teases Gamified Digital Experiences

Gap Launches NFT, Teases Gamified Digital Experiences. Gap has introduced a new venture of gamified collectible experience using NFTs. To launch the NFT collection, Gap collaborated with artist Brandon Sines. Gap recently made its foray to the non-fungible token (NFT) space by launching its first collection of gamified NFTs. According...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Clothing Retailer Gap Launches Gamified NFT Collection

Gap has made headlines on occasion for interesting intersections of culture engagement, but it certainly wasn’t a brand at the top of our mind when we thought about upcoming NFT releases. We’ve seen athletic brands like Nike and Adidas start to get involved with NFTs, and designer brands like Burberry, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and many others have been exploring unique blockchain and NFT engagement. However, it is indeed Gap that is now the latest apparel brand to get involved in the space, announcing a new gamified NFT collection this week.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Adidas
Seekingalpha.com

Gap is launching NFTs on the Tezos blockchain

Gap (GPS -0.7%) is the latest retailer to make a move into NFTs with a debut series of collectibles launching on the Tezos (XTZ-USD) blockchain, according to Decrypt. The rollout will include hoodie-themed Gap Threads NFTs created in collaboration with production studio InterPop and featuring the artwork of Brandon Sines.
LIFESTYLE
chainstoreage.com

Gap to release first NFT collection

Gap Inc. is globally launching an assortment of collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a gamified digital experience. NFTs are unique digital assets stored on a blockchain ledger which certifies the owner. There is no way for an NFT to have more than one owner, and only the certified owner can sell it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
finextra.com

Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

Crypto has shown its potential and declared to the world about its real efficiency in the market, from being a very concealed, low-profiled underrated digital currency to carving and shaping the economy of the digital era. The growth is solid. But the NFTs had another way of reaching the top, they broke the record of crypto in just months which crypto took years to build in decades. People’s interest in building an NFT platform or owning exclusive NFTs is growing drastically day today.
MARKETS
vinepair.com

Hennessy Launches Cognac NFT Collection Priced at $226K

While many people are still catching up on what NFTs are, others are starting to drink them. Hennessy Cognac announced its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Monday, with a starting price of $225,000*, in partnership with BlockBar, an NFT platform that collects one-of-a-kind digital assets from luxury liquor brands. The collection includes two Hennessy–8 NFTs numbered 1/250 and 250/250, representing the age of the distillery. Both will have physical and digital representations, including an intricate commemorative sculpture, an oak stave chest with a bejeweled key, special tasting glasses, a pipette and cork holder, and a commemorative plate, according to the company.
DRINKS
Data Center Knowledge

FUCHS Launches a Line of Immersion Cooling Fluids

German lubricant manufacturing giant FUCHS has launched three compounds designed specifically for the needs of immersion cooling enthusiasts. The new line of RENOLIN Fluids for Electronic Component Cooling (FECC) promises optimal heat conductivity, high flash points, negligible water content, strong dielectric properties, low odor, and long-term stability. Immersion cooling sinks...
ECONOMY
tech-ish.com

ByBit launches NFT Market place

One of the world’s fastest growing crypto exchanges platform, ByBit, has today announced the launch of the ByBit NFT Marketplace. The company says the new NFT (non-fungible token) aims to streamline digital ownership and support the development of blockchain gaming, and the building of the metaverse. The NFT Marketplace,...
TECHNOLOGY
theblockcrypto.com

Facebook's parent company Meta is looking to launch NFT marketplace: Report

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is reportedly drawing up plans to allow users to create and display NFTs on their profiles along with a prototype feature for minting tokens in the pipeline. The Financial Times reported the news on Thursday, citing "several people familiar with the matter." The report comes after...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Apple, Amazon, Disney Could Buy Game Makers EA, Take-Two

Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report announcement that it is acquiring Activision (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report has caused a ripple effect across the gaming sphere, as the move could cause a run on big entertainment companies snapping up gaming studios. Microsoft paid $75 billion for Activision,...
FIFA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
81K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy