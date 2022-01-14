Fire at Kuwait refinery kills 2 and critically injures 5
By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
6 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery on Friday, killing two workers and critically injuring five others, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said. This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery...
At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, and dozens more were were critically injured in a raging Bronx apartment building fire Sunday, FDNY officials said. It is being called New York City’s worst fire in more than 30 years. The victims are a mix of adults and...
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is critically injured after an apartment sparked in flames early Thursday morning, firefighters say. According to authorities, at around 5:45 a.m. the fire occurred on 738 E. Three Fountains Circle which may have originated in the kitchen. Fire officials say three dogs died in the fire. This is a […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through the high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children. Dozens of people were hospitalized, including...
A building in the Bronx, New York, caught fire on Jan 9, killing 17 people, including eight children, and injuring 63 with “severe smoke inhalation,” according to live reports. The blaze was caused by a malfunctioning electric space heater, said the fire commissioner, per the report. Additionally, an...
NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors worked Monday to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in a New York City high-rise building. Nineteen people, including nine children, died in the blaze. Dozens of people...
(Reuters) – Thirty-two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday, the city’s fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. The cause of the fire, which broke out around 11 a.m. in the 19-floor building,...
Two people have burn injuries after a two-alarm house fire in Beechview. It happened around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Sebring Avenue. A 70-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators probing a two-alarm house fire that killed a woman and injured four other people Thursday morning say an explosion occurred in the rear of the West Deptford home. The fire is not deemed suspicious, township police said in a Thursday afternoon update, but they are asking for anyone with...
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a crash in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The pair was driving at a high rate of speed around 3:16 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue when the driver lost control and struck a tree, police said.
The man was among several others travelling in a vehicle which fell into a river on a farm in Lancashire. A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said. Officers from Lancashire Constabulary...
Peter Swailes and the shed where his victim was kept, according to the policeNews Sky. On January the 18th a man kept in terrible conditions had been discovered by Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA)in England, Cumbria county. This man had been forcefully living in a 6-foot shed on a residential site owned by Peter Swailes.
Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates.
"Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll.
The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces.
The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
Ang Li reported his girlfriend Amanda Zhao missing to the police on October 9th, 2002. What he failed to tell them was that he took her life, leaving her in a suitcase to be discovered by hikers in Mission, British Columbia.
A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after...
At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia, officials said Thursday. The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police spokesman Moses Carter told The Associated Press.One person has been arrested, he said. The Rev. Abraham Kromah who was holding the ceremony and who runs a church in the New Georgia township of Monrovia was also brought in for questioning about the incident, police said.The bodies have been taken to the morgue of Redemption Hospital, close to where the incident occurred in a beach area called New Kru Town.Street gangs have become an increasing problem in Monrovia and other Liberian cities in recent years, according to residents.President George Weah was expected to visit the scene Thursday, according to Liberian media reports.
Comments / 0