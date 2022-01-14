ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: Astroneer Switch Version Launch Trailer

By Tristan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo and System Era Softworks present the launch trailer for the Switch...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
Videogamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise showcases new features in its PC launch trailer

Capcom has dropped a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise to mark the game’s arrival on PC next week. As you can probably guess, this trailer is mainly focused on the game’s PC exclusive features players will get to enjoy over the original Switch release last year. They include a set of screen filters, letting you see the action in Black and White, Sepia, Japanese Style, Warring Lands Style and Cinema Style. PC players will also get to enjoy the game in 4K resolution, with high-res textures, an uncapped framerate and more.
Game Trailers: Crystar Character trailer for Mirai

NIS America presents another character trailer for the upcoming Switch version of crystar. In this Mirai is introduced to us in a moving image. crystar will also be released for Switch on March 29. The PS4 version has been available in Europe since August 30, 2019.
Game Trailers: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk New Teaser Trailer

Developer team Reptile also has a new teaser trailer Bomb Rush cyber radio put on the net. This brings back pleasant memories of a certain Jetset radio. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
itechpost.com

'The Elder Scrolls Online' Teases New Adventure: Trailer, Launch Date, Theories

In the enormous universe of "The Elder Scrolls Online," Bethesda Softworks has announced a new year-long story for 2022. The new adventure will introduce players to a never-before-seen planet, stories and cultures, as described by Bethesda Softworks. 'The Elder Scrolls Online'. Bethesda will reveal a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure for...
Game Trailers: The Cruel King and the Great Hero New Trailer

NIS America delivers us a new trailer The cruel king and the great hero. In it we get to hear the piece “Txilrcka” from the soundtrack, which was written by Akiko Shikata. There is also a suitable gameplay on top. The cruel king and the great hero launches...
hardcoregamer.com

Bullets Fly in Blazing Technicolor in Shinorubi Launch Trailer

Extremely colorful bullet-hell shooter Shinorubi got a new trailer today in anticipation of its January 20 arrival on Steam Early Access. Last Boss 88 has already put out a handful videos explaining different aspects of their game, but this one brings it all together in a way that will likely help any viewer get up to speed on everything the game is bringing to the table.
cogconnected.com

Dead Cells Celebrates Launch Of Its Third DLC With Insane Trailer

Dead Cells Celebrates Launch Of Its Third DLC With Insane Trailer. In 2018, Motion Twins and Evil Empire, as a developer-publisher duo, hit it out the park with their release of the title. Dead Cells is roguelike that is similar to The Binding of Isaac and other metroidvania titles. Since its release, the game has been praised by the community and soared in success. Today, the companies celebrate the release of the game’s third DLC, Dead Cells: The Queen & The Sea. The DLC seeks to bring a conclusion to the epic story while introducing a ton of new content for players to enjoy.
IGN

Smite - New Game Mode: Slash Trailer

A new game mode, Slash, is coming to the free-to-play action MOBA, Smite, in January 2022 as part of Season 9. Watch the trailer for a look at Slash, the game mode that takes elements from both Siege and Clash modes and merges them together.
nintendoeverything.com

SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash Switch trailer

A new trailer has come in for SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash on Switch. Earlier in the week, the title saw a surprise release on the eShop. Below is an overview for SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash:. Introducing! SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash, a white-hot...
nintendoeverything.com

Heaven Dust 2 launch trailer

Heaven Dust 2 just made it to Switch this week, and a new trailer has come in to celebrate. After a press conference, a virus outbreak happens in the mysterious First Research Center. In the meantime, deep inside the institute, Steve wakes up from his cryogenic pod. He finds himself...
nichegamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC Port Launch Trailer Reveals Visual Filters

Capcom has shared the Monster Hunter Rise PC port launch trailer ahead of the highly-anticipated action game’s re-release next week. The new Monster Hunter Rise PC port launch trailer reveals the new releases upgrades, including its new “Filters” that let you play the game in an Akira Kurosawa-like Black & White, Sepia, Warring Lands Style, and “Japanese Style.”
gaminginstincts.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC Version Gets New Trailer with Armor

Capcom drops two trailers for their western and Japanese communities today on the release of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise. for the trailer released in the west, fans were able to get a look at a new armor set for Magnamalo, which appears a samurai-style armor type. For the trailer that was released in Japan, fans are able to catch a glimpse of a battle against their popular cover monster. Both trailers are available to view below.
