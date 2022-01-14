Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Lowcountry from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Clouds will increase this evening with showers developing ahead of a cold front. Showers will continue tonight with temperatures falling behind the front into the 30s by Friday morning. Most areas will stay above freezing during the daytime hours Friday but may start to near 32° from north to south late in the afternoon and into the evening. As the temperature drops to 32°, light freezing rain is a possibility with light icing a possibility on elevated surfaces(like trees, cars). As the sun sets Friday evening, more areas will begin to drop to, or below, 32° allowing for more areas to switchover to light freezing rain. Light freezing rain, or rain, will be possible Friday night through early Saturday morning before tapering off. There may be a few icy patches roads but the biggest concern are the bridges and overpasses which will see the potential for icing first. Thankfully, the amount of freezing rain is expected to remain light so no significant icing is likely at this time. Because of the potential for freezing rain in the Lowcountry, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Make sure you download the LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP for continuous updates!

