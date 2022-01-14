ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Alert: Parts of Mississippi under a Winter Storm Watch as of early Friday. I expect to see those winter weather alerts expand southward to at least I-20. But, probably not down here to the MS Coast. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Powerful storm system to...

www.wlox.com

live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Expected Friday Afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Lowcountry from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Clouds will increase this evening with showers developing ahead of a cold front. Showers will continue tonight with temperatures falling behind the front into the 30s by Friday morning. Most areas will stay above freezing during the daytime hours Friday but may start to near 32° from north to south late in the afternoon and into the evening. As the temperature drops to 32°, light freezing rain is a possibility with light icing a possibility on elevated surfaces(like trees, cars). As the sun sets Friday evening, more areas will begin to drop to, or below, 32° allowing for more areas to switchover to light freezing rain. Light freezing rain, or rain, will be possible Friday night through early Saturday morning before tapering off. There may be a few icy patches roads but the biggest concern are the bridges and overpasses which will see the potential for icing first. Thankfully, the amount of freezing rain is expected to remain light so no significant icing is likely at this time. Because of the potential for freezing rain in the Lowcountry, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Make sure you download the LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP for continuous updates!
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Light wintry mix possible overnight; hard freeze this weekend

Stores are stocked up and ready and at least one business is making the rounds to keep customers warm. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 228-374-8301. HOW TO: Keep your plants alive with frosty temperatures heading this way. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jack's Plant and Patio Manager...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
State
Mississippi State
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

Today was the last warm day for a while! A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms in the morning. It will turn much cooler and windy on Thursday afternoon. There is still a low chance for a little freezing rain by Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Warming Up
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Prepare For A Brutally Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold air certainly took its sweet time getting here Thursday morning. It didn’t get here soon enough to turn much of the rain into snow. It’s finally settling in across Maryland and don’t be surprised if a few flurries scoot through this afternoon. Now our attention turns to the brutally cold air in store tonight on Friday and Friday night. Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday an Alert Day because of wind chills in the single digits. While the weather won’t be active, it will be dangerously cold. RELATED: Download the CBS Baltimore app Temperatures tonight will tumble to...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Jackson County locking up fewer people to slow Omicron's spread behind bars

Public shelters are set to open for anyone who needs to seek refuge from the cold weather. It is rainy this morning. You'll need your umbrella this morning, and grab your winter coat, too. You may not need the coast this morning, but you will need it by this afternoon. It will be windy and cold. Once the showers move out, the temperatures will plummet and the winds will whip. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of South Mississippi. There is still A LOT of uncertainty with the forecast. It does look like we could see a wintry mix overnight. We are keeping our eye on the potential for a wintry mix Thursday night in Friday morning. At the very least, roads could be slick/messy/dangerous Friday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Thawing back out by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll begin to warm back up after a couple of COLD days but we have another frigid start to get through. Temperatures will fall into the single digits to below zero (over W Iowa) by Friday morning under mainly clear skies. By the afternoon we’ll break back into the teens for W Iowa, upper 20s in the Metro and a few low 30s to the W. This comes with increasing clouds and the chance for a few snow showers mainly N of the Metro Friday evening. We could see a few flurries in the Metro but no accumulation.
OMAHA, NE
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To put it simple, it’s cold out there Texoma! Cold temperatures and strong north winds are making windchill values this morning in the single digits for many locations! It’ll be cold and cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s for many locations. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s will keep feels-like temperatures closer to the 20s. With that being said, dress in multiple layers and protect exposed skin to prevent frost bite or hypothermia from setting in! The gloves, hats and scarfs will be your best friend today. As a disturbance passes by, this will lead to an opportunity for hit or miss snow flurries across most of Texoma today. With that being said, some locations towards the northwest could receive minor snow accumulations. Accumulations mainly focused near Childress, Altus, Elk City.
LAWTON, OK
WLOX

Freezing rain could make local roadways hazardous

Judy Young, a woman with 20 years of experience in the tourism industry, will now lead tourism efforts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Supporters react to amended medical marijuana bill. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Supporters of medical cannabis are watching the state capital as the legislature works on establishing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

