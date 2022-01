In 2007 when Joel Salinas was at medical school in Miami, a ‘Code Blue’ was called in the hospital where he was in his first week of training – a cardiac arrest. Salinas arrived to find a man lying in the corridor being given chest compressions by a male nurse. Staring at the man writhing on the floor, Salinas felt acute pressure in his own chest. He felt as if his body was buckling; he felt the hard lino on his back and the sensation of the tube being slid down his throat. When the man died, Salinas felt as if all his own organs had come to a standstill. As if he had died too. He willed himself to breathe, went to the bathroom and threw up.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO