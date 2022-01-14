ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix this weekend

By Matthew Forde
T3.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that wonderful time of the week once again where it's time to decide what Netflix series is worth binging over the weekend. Don't lie! We're all guilty of it. With dozens of series being rolled out on a monthly basis, it can be a minefield deciding what actually is deserving...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in January on Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, and More

While you're easing into a new year, there's no rest for the streaming platforms, which are churning out new releases and bringing back returning favorites to kick off 2022. Content never sleeps! And neither will you if you can't narrow down your watchlist. Make a resolution to enjoy only the best stuff with the help of our roundup of the best shows and movies coming to the major streamers this month.
Deadline

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original Content

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views. Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
The Independent

The 9 Netflix shows that should never have been cancelled

Paris Hilton’s cooking show is the latest Netflix series to be given the chop after just one season.Appearing on Netflix in August 2021, Cooking with Paris saw the socialite and TV personality in the kitchen with her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, her mum Kathy and sister Nicky, Demi Lovato and Saweetie.On Tuesday (18 January), Deadline reported that despite the show appearing in Netflix’s top 10 when it launched, Hilton’s show had not been renewed for a second series.Cooking with Paris’s axing follows a wide range of Netflix original shows that have been cancelled after one season. The streamer has...
thewarriorwire.org

Warriors Watch as Netflix Expands Its Horizons With New Shows and Increased Variety

For over a decade now, Netflix has been one of the top streaming services for popular movies, shows, and episodic series. The platform has always been home to a number of classics that are available to watch at any time and place. However, multiple additional streaming platforms have emerged over the years as competition to Netflix, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Not only have these platforms battled for supremacy through the deals that they offer, but they have also battled in terms of the shows they get to display on their services. There are also certain markets and genres that have become more popular and gained the attention of these companies. Netflix, in particular, has had a noticeable increase in diversity and variety when it comes to its movies and shows. This move has simultaneously made Netflix a higher quality streaming service and widened the audience of those who use the platform.
purewow.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Is the New #1 Show on Netflix After Debuting Season 4

Landing a spot on Netflix’s most-watched list is no easy task. Cobra Kai just claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated shows, beating out Stay Close, The Witcher, Queer Eye and Emily in Paris. The sudden rise in popularity is likely a result of the brand-new fourth season, which premiered December 31, 2021, on Netflix.
mixmag.net

Watch the new trailer for Netflix’s Kanye West documentary, jeen-yuhs

A new trailer of Netflix’s Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has been dropped. Act one is to be released in cinemas February 10 and will also be out on Netflix February 16. With over 21 years in the making, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix’s three-part documentary will...
IndieWire

‘Dare Me’: The Other Cheerleading Show on Netflix That’s Absolutely Worth Watching

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Dare Me’: Netflix (The series originally aired on USA.) Right now, there’s a great season of TV on Netflix from a few years ago, revolving around the complex lives of members and coaches of a cheerleading squad, one that had its fandom demanding a Season 2. Yes, there’s that documentary series currently racing up the platform’s Top 10, but all those descriptors also apply to “Dare Me.” Adapted from her novel of the same name by co-showrunner Megan Abbott, alongside Gina Fattore, the one-season drama centered...
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, January 6

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Cobra Kai, Stay Close, and The Witcher. If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Jan. 6 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which just returned for a fourth season. No. 2 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. The Witcher is at No. 3. Queer Eye, which is somehow in its sixth season already, is at No. 4. And Season 2 of the polarizing romantic comedy Emily in Paris rounds out the top 5. The top 5 have been the same all week.
Distractify

Who Is Baron Schoenvogel on the New Netflix Show 'Hype House'?

Every avid social media lover with a Netflix subscription has probably already binge-watched the awesome first season of Hype House. All eight episodes of the show are filled with interesting drama shedding light on the dynamics of a social media influencer lifestyle. Article continues below advertisement. If you’re intrigued by...
Twinfinite

Netflix’s The Cuphead Show Captures the Charm of the Game in New Trailer

The Cuphead Show is a new Netflix animated series based on the punishing 2D side-scrolling boss rush game. Cuphead was originally praised for its beautiful and fluid old-timey graphics and animation, as well as the iconic characters and bosses we got to meet along the way. The Netflix series is...
The Independent

15 best children’s TV shows to give parents a break

It’s not good when you look at the time and realise your kids have been binge-watching Vampirina for two solid hours. They look frazzled – almost half-dead – and you feel like the worst parent in the world. They may even develop an American accent, like my three-year-old Liberty did after too much Kiki Panda.Children can slip into a hypnotic state within seconds of switching on the TV and have epic meltdowns when it’s turned off. But in bitesize chunks, it’s a godsend. For knackered parents, like me, who need to disengage from offspring for our own sanity, TV is...
inputmag.com

'Cuphead' goes Hollywood with new Netflix show on the horizon

Netflix has had anything but a quiet past year — in the last 12 months, the streaming giant secured what is probably the most popular show in the platforms’ history with Squid Game, and has started the process towards content diversification, specifically within the gaming space. Just last month, some information trickled out that pointed towards a live-action Mega Man adaptation for the company.
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them. That’s not to say that watching “Ozark” is a misery...
The Independent

What happened at the end of After Life series 3? Ricky Gervais explains

Ricky Gervais has revealed what the ending of After Life season three means amid fan confusion.The new season of the comedian’s dark comedy series was released on Netflix on Friday (14 January), with many already reaching the conclusion.Viewers have been left feeling rather emotional by the finale – although some were left confused by what the ending means.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The closing scene of After Life season three shows Gervais’ character Tony walking away from Tambury Fair with his late wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), and their dog Brandy (Anti).The married couple hold hands, but Lisa fades away....
T3.com

5 cool hidden Netflix features you need to try today

Netflix may have been a streaming service for well over a decade by this point, but there's still a number of cool tips and tricks that not even the dedicated of Netflix users know about. While the biggest decision surrounding Netflix normally falls down to what movies or TV series...
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
