Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix this weekend

For over a decade now, Netflix has been one of the top streaming services for popular movies, shows, and episodic series. The platform has always been home to a number of classics that are available to watch at any time and place. However, multiple additional streaming platforms have emerged over the years as competition to Netflix, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Not only have these platforms battled for supremacy through the deals that they offer, but they have also battled in terms of the shows they get to display on their services. There are also certain markets and genres that have become more popular and gained the attention of these companies. Netflix, in particular, has had a noticeable increase in diversity and variety when it comes to its movies and shows. This move has simultaneously made Netflix a higher quality streaming service and widened the audience of those who use the platform.

