The Nashville Predators are one of the most impressive teams in the Western Conference this season. Head coach John Hynes’ group started the new year with five consecutive wins before their recent struggles. The Predators hadn’t lost more than two consecutive games all season, but they have now gone 0-3-1 in their last four games and 5-3-2 in their last 10. Tough times have dropped them from first in the Central Division to third, while the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues have passed them. With the trade deadline still two months away, general manager David Poile may have no choice but to move quickly, and the Montreal Canadiens could be a perfect team to talk business.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO