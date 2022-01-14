Why France will always be my favourite place to ski

After six days and five nights fighting against the freezing wind, being "glued to the ice", barely sleeping, hardly eating, Charles Dubouloz is still on a high. The French mountain guide may be suffering from intense fatigue and frostbite, especially on his hands, but his eyes sparkle as he smiles -- he has just conquered the world. "I wanted to take a nice trip without taking the plane," he chuckled as he spoke to AFP on Wednesday after returning to the Alpine town of Chamonix from where he had set off six days earlier. The phrase 'nice trip' hardly sums up what Dubouloz went through as he became the first person to climb the mythical and dangerous north face of the Grandes Jorasses, solo and in winter.

