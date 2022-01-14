What would Coachella look like if it had started a hundred years earlier?

Artists may go through many different phases in their careers. Sometimes, circumstances and market forces will see a band the originates in one genre drift into another. For example, when Culture Club first appeared in the early 80s, they were considered part of the New Romantic Scene, the same British movement that gave us Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Visage, and half a dozen others. Many alt-rock stations played the crap out of Boy George at first. (CFNY/The Edge was one of those stations. In fact, Kissing to be Clever might have been the very first compact disc to be played on the air back in 1993.)

