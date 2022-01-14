ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What would Coachella look like if it had started a hundred years earlier?

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoachella first appeared in 1999 and has since grown into one of the most attention-getting festivals in the world. But what if it had been founded in 1900? Who would...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode: 938: 14 incredibly important Canadian punk bands

We’ve all heard the stories about where punk came from. Here’s the precis: The New York Dolls and a few other bands started playing gigs in a crappy area of New York City that attracted musicians, artists, and various degenerates looking for places with low rent. This leads to the opening of CBGB in 1973, which becomes the centre of a scene that gave home to bands like Television, Blondie, Talking Heads, and most importantly, The Ramones.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Cool! Footage of Joey Ramone BEFORE he was in The Ramones

"Baby Shark" has now been seen more than 10 billion times on YouTube →.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Metal musician SadSatan serenades his new bride with this…special song.

John Morell, a metalhead professionally known as SadSatan, recently got married. To honour his new bride, he composed a special song just for her which he then performed at the reception. It’s called “Till We Rot.”. Sweet, no? She seemed to like it. (Via Loudwire) ← Please enjoy...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 17 January 2022

The new year is officially underway for the Canadian recorded music industry. Here’s how things looked for the first week of 2022 compared to the first week of 2021. Now let’s compare things Week 1 with Week 2 of 2022. On-demand audio streams, +5.1% (1.911 billion streams in...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Offspring has a new thing: “Cockpit Karaoke”

When your lead singer has his pilot's license, you can do things like this. Dexter Holland can fly a variety of aircraft, so why not one-up James Corden? Cool, innit? More at LoudWire.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

FINALLY: Headphones designed for the metal fan

There are a bazillion models of headphones out there. Some promise clean, flat, uncoloured sound while others are tweaked to be bass-heavy (I’m looking at you, Beats). But has there ever been a set of headphones designed just for metal music? I can’t think of any. That’s why...
ELECTRONICS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

What if someone turned Gordon Ramsay’s rants into a metal track?

I’ve eaten at a number of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants around the world and each time, the meals have been excellent. This, inevitably, led me to start watching most of Ramsay’s six or seven thousand TV shows. I know it’s showbiz, but jeezus, why anyone would put up...
TV SHOWS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly quiz: Are Imagine Dragons still an alternative band?

Artists may go through many different phases in their careers. Sometimes, circumstances and market forces will see a band the originates in one genre drift into another. For example, when Culture Club first appeared in the early 80s, they were considered part of the New Romantic Scene, the same British movement that gave us Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Visage, and half a dozen others. Many alt-rock stations played the crap out of Boy George at first. (CFNY/The Edge was one of those stations. In fact, Kissing to be Clever might have been the very first compact disc to be played on the air back in 1993.)
MUSIC
