Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

New rules on Covid-19 postponements in the Premier League could be in place for the first round of games in February.Clubs are expected to meet next week, when the league is effectively on its winter break, to discuss changes to the criteria for calling a game off.The league has begun consulting with clubs over this issue and the new regulations could apply when the English top flight resumes on February 8.Club statement.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2022The league is looking at the issue against the backdrop of falling case numbers within the competition and in the country more widely.There...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO