'My fiancé takes no interest in planning our wedding'

Most weddings are noisy, boisterous events, and that certainly remains the case with backyard nuptials. Though you'll hope that your wedding guests will behave with respect towards your property and that of your neighbors, it's also important to remember that this is a happy, celebratory occasion—often fueled by Champagne and cake. In short, your very well-meaning guests may not be their typical, responsible adult selves by the end of the reception. You've no doubt witnessed many a dressed-up wedding party jumping into a freezing cold swimming pool at the end of a backyard wedding. While this is what makes an at-home reception so fun, your neighbors might not think this rowdy behavior is as charming.

