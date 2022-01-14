ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Catalan-style paella (Arroz a la Catalana) recipe

By Diana Henry
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spanish rice dish from Catalonia. There, it also includes pork ribs and can be made with rabbit instead of chicken. The great thing about Spanish rice dishes is that you shouldn’t stir them, so this is hands-off once you’ve done the initial browning. When the rice is added, you stick...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
tastywoo.com

Milk Cream Tart (The Easiest Tart Recipe Ever)

This milk cream tart is so moist and delicious! Plus, the recipe is extremely easy and simple. You can even include your kids in the preparation. It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Have fun in your kitchen! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Independent

Nut-based chocolates prove a winner for Hotel Chocolat

Chocoholics went nuts for nuts this Christmas and avoided novelty chocolates, according to the boss of Hotel Chocolat Hazelnuts, pistachios, peanut butter and pecan-based chocolates were hugely popular over the festive period, with customers also looking to trade up to bigger boxes of chocolates as families celebrated.Angus Thirlwell, the retailer’s chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We’ve got a peanut butter drinking chocolate that we launched during the pandemic and it’s been a spectacular success for us. I think the nuts are definitely on the rise.”You don't normally see raspberry and pistachio together but it really worksAngus Thirlwell, Hotel...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

9 best vegetable boxes that deliver fresh produce straight to your door

Whether you’ve tried (and failed) to grow your own vegetables, or are seeking something more inspiring than your supermarket selection, a spiking demand for vegetable boxes during the pandemic has led to more choice than ever before.More farmers, producers and wholesalers hit by the hospitality sector’s travails have started selling directly to consumers in a move that tallies with a growing appetite for fresher, healthier food.“There’s definitely a degree of excitement about vegetable boxes,” says Jack Ward, CEO of the British Growers Association. “They enable people to become more emotionally invested in the food they’re eating and there’s a growing...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalan#Pork Sausage#Paella#Catalonia#Chicken Stock#Food Drink#Spanish
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Knife That Will Transform the Way You Chop Veggies

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. My knife block runneth over. So much so that I actually have two knife blocks in my kitchen to contain my various blades. Recently I told myself I was done growing my collection—any other knife I’d add would just be superfluous. That has long been my attitude toward getting a nakiri blade. There was no need...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
italianchoco.com

Lemon Whip Dip (5-Minute Recipe)

This lemon whip dip is a real refreshment in the hot summer days. Simple and delicious, you can eat it with fruits, biscuits, pound cakes, ice-creams and other sweet treats of your choice. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup lemon curd. 8 oz. whipped topping (I used Cool Whip)
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Mojito Pie (No-Bake Recipe)

This mojito pie is so creamy and refreshing. An ideal dessert for the spring-summer season and great addition to each party or special occasion. It is very easy to prepare plus is a no-bake recipe. Simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 Graham cracker crust. 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar...
RECIPES
Wellness Mama

Rotisserie-Style Chicken Recipe

Wellness Mama » Blog » Recipes » Rotisserie-Style Chicken Recipe. I love the flavor of rotisserie-style chicken from the store, but it’s hard to find organic or free-range chicken cooked rotisserie-style. It was such a time saver to buy a couple of rotisserie chicken every couple...
RECIPES
Nevada Appeal

Tara Riddle: Bison chili to warm the soul (recipe)

Nothing makes me happier than a hot, cheesy bowl of chili. I like to use ground bison from Black Rock Bison located in Minden. You can also use ground turkey, beef or pork. The leftover’s potential on a bowl of chili is out of this world. You can use leftover chili for your own version of huevos rancheros, loaded baked potatoes, or hot dog toppings.
MINDEN, NV
Pioneer Press

Learning to make prosciutto at home (plus an easy appetizer recipe)

PITTSBURGH — Mike Masciantonio has taught the art of making prosciutto at the American Italian Club in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, for more than a decade. Which is kind of funny, because he never liked prosciutto much as a kid, preferring the dried Italian sausages his maternal grandfather, Angelo Bufalini, learned to make in Italy’s Lazio region before immigrating to the U.S. in 1920.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
tastywoo.com

Tiramisu Martini (5-Minute Recipe)

Tiramisu Martini has rich tiramisu cake flavor with a nice splash of Godiva, Rum Chata, and Kahlua liquor. An ideal dessert-cocktail for every occasion! This is one of my favorite weekend cocktail-desserts, so fun to dream up – so creamy and so delicious!. Ingredients:. For the cocktail:. 1 ½...
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar.
RECIPES
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Shirin Polou (Not Just Another Rice Dish)

Once upon a time in America, when I was a child, there were only three television stations available to most of the country, and they were accessible to anyone who had an antenna attached to the roof and the price of a set. Amazing! The offerings then were different from today’s steady diet of serial killers and “reality” shows: there were police dramas (the police were the good guys), sitcoms, variety shows, the evening news, and game shows, for the most part. One of the latter was “I’ve Got a Secret”, where panelists tried to guess what the secret was. I probably watched this show many times, but one show has stuck with me for decades. I’m guessing I’m still thinking about it now and then because it had a lesson to teach me.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Nevada Appeal

Tara Riddle: The luau rice bowl (recipe)

I love rice bowls. They are so versatile, and you can tailor make these dishes to satisfy any craving your little heart desires. My favorite summertime rice bowl however is the Luau Bowl, with its pineapple salsa. I don’t know about you but one of my favorite herbs of all...
MINDEN, NV
jamiesfeast.com

Milk Gelato Recipe (Fior di Latte Gelato)

This milk gelato is one of the most popular Italian ice cream recipes. It is a classic gelato with a nice milky flavor and old-school summer ice cream taste that we all remember. Simple and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Makes around 1 quart. Ingredients:. 3 cups milk. 1 cup...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy