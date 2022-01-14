Catalan-style paella (Arroz a la Catalana) recipe

Once upon a time in America, when I was a child, there were only three television stations available to most of the country, and they were accessible to anyone who had an antenna attached to the roof and the price of a set. Amazing! The offerings then were different from today’s steady diet of serial killers and “reality” shows: there were police dramas (the police were the good guys), sitcoms, variety shows, the evening news, and game shows, for the most part. One of the latter was “I’ve Got a Secret”, where panelists tried to guess what the secret was. I probably watched this show many times, but one show has stuck with me for decades. I’m guessing I’m still thinking about it now and then because it had a lesson to teach me.

