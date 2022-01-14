ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdNHh_0dleKVi200

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has ordered a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, to stand trial.

Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello ordered Darrell Brooks Jr. bound over for trial on more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts at the end of a preliminary hearing Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

Brooks' attorneys tried to argue that Brooks was high on marijuana and didn't mean to kill anyone but Costello declared there was “ample” evidence to justify moving ahead with a trial.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Preliminary Hearing#Prison#Ap#Waukesha County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy