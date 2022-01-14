Warnings of plastic waste killing SLanka elephants

With the start of the new year, people are being urged to make a new habit to help the planet - to refill "just one bottle". But what does that mean and how can you do it?. The UK-wide #justonebottle campaign is encouraging people to do their bit for the environment by refilling just one bottle they already have at refill shops, rather than buying a new one - reducing the use of plastic in the process.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO