Pokemon Go Genesect counters, raid guide and everything you need

By Phillip Martinez
 3 days ago

These Pokemon Go Genesect counters will help you capture this unique Legendary Pokemon with a unique typing. It’s one of the few creatures in Pokemon Go that can change the types of one of its moves depending on its hold item.

While you can't really choose what type of attack its Techno Blast signature move becomes, you can catch multiple variants of Genesect with different movesets. And, starting Wednesday, August 10 until Thursday, August 18 a Chill Drive Genesect will be appearing in Raids.

Trainers will have a little more than a week to battle and catch as many of these special Legendaries as possible. They will also have a couple of Raid Hours that will populate the world with Genesect for one hour.

The first will take place on August 10 and the other on August 17 from 6-7 p.m. local time. Both of these Genesect will have different Drives than it has had in the past so be sure to take part in these to get varying Pokemon.

To help you, we’ve compiled this handy guide on how to defeat Genesect in Pokemon Go and what to expect when battling it.

Genesect Raid Counters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6F2x_0dleJ9aK00

(Image credit: Niantic)

Genesect is a Steel and Bug-type Pokemon making it weak to just one attack, Fire-type moves. So it's much the same deal as the Pokemon Go Mega Scizor counters . And while there’s only super effective attack that trainers should be using against, it does deal four times the damage.

Luckily for Pokemon Go trainers, there are plenty of powerful Fire types that can deliver some major damage against the Legendary including a handful of Mega Pokemon.

When it comes to Fire-type Mega Pokemon both Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y should be options for trainers. They have access to some powerful Fire-type moves and can resist many of the attacks Genesect will throw at it.

This Genesect will have the Chill Drive, which gives it an Ice-type attack as one of its possible Charged Attacks. We’ll go more in-depth in the next section, but both Charizards will have to contend with it.

It’s still worth bringing either into battle simply to boost the power of Fire-type attacks on your team and any other trainer who decides to join you in the Raid.

Mega Houndoom will also be a powerful option against Genesect and will resist any Ice moves the Legendary uses against it.

As for non-Megs, Legendary Pokemon like Reshiram and Heatran can help trainers who need raw firepower to go up against Genesect.

Here’s a list of counters that trainers should consider when going up against Genesect in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Genesect Counters
Pokemon Moveset
Mega Charizard X or Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn
Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Fire Blast
Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat
Heatran Fire Spin and Flamethrower
Chandelure Fire Spin and Overheat
Entei Fire Fang and Overheat
Blaziken Fire Spin and Blast Burn
Emboar Ember and Blast Burn
Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat
Alolan Marowak Fire Spin and Flame Wheel

Genesect Moveset

Genesect has Metal Claw and Fury Cutter as Fast Attack options. Luckily, both are resisted by all of the Fire types trainers will likely bring into battle against Genesect so there’s not much to worry about in that department.

The same can be said about Genesect’s Charged Attacks. X-Scissor (Bug) and Magnet Bomb (Steel) are both resisted by most Fire-type Pokemon. It’s Genesect’s third Charged Attack option that trainers may have to watch out for.

Ice Beam is a powerful Ice-type attack that will deals super effective damage against Flying, Grass and Dragon-type Pokemon. Now, while Fire types resist Ice moves, Pokemon like Mega Charizard Y, X along with Moltres can be hurt neutrally by Ice Beam.

That’s why Pokemon like Moltres are not included in our counters list. Reshiram is way too powerful to ignore as well as the Mega Charizards so it’s better to just have them if you do.

Mega Houndoom is actually hit neutrally by Bug moves because of its Dark typing, so that’s one aspect of this battle that trainers should be aware of. But like the Mega Zards, having them on your team is more of a positive than not bringing them.

Here’s a list of moves that Chill Drive Genesect can have in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Genesect Moveset
Fast Attack Charged Attack
Metal Claw X-Scissor
Fury Cutter Magnet Bomb
Ice Beam

GamesRadar

Pokemon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day start time and how to catch a Shiny

Galarian Zigzagoon and its evolutions are the focus for Pokemon Go's August Community Day. For the August 2022 Community Day Galarian Zigzagoon is the focus for this Pokemon Go event. Galarian Zigzagoon, the regional variant of the Gen 3 Normal-type, and its evolutions will take the spotlight this weekend for Pokemon Go Community Day. As with other events of its kind, trainers should expect plenty of opportunities to catch this mischievous creature and earn some neat rewards while they are at it.
GamesRadar

Pokemon Go Bug Out 2022 event start time, Vikavolt, Shiny Venipede and more

This year's Pokemon Go Bug Out 2022 event will unsurprisingly spotlight the Bug-type, as well as introduce a new Bug-type line to the game and debut Shiny forms of a past Bug line. That’s in addition to the debut of Mega Scizor in Mega Raids which you can use these Pokemon Go Mega Scizor counters for, and the return of Genesect in Five-Star Raids which these Pokemon Go Genesect counters can help with.
GamesRadar

Starfield pre-order guide - here are your early options

UK - Xbox: £59.99 at Game (opens in new tab) £49.99 at Base (opens in new tab) We know quite a lot about it, we're very excited about it, and we can now start to put down Starfield pre-orders ahead of its release. The next massive RPG open-world game from Bethesda is the first under their new Microsoft stewardship and sees an enormous, sprawling universe primed for exploration and stories, arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GamesRadar

Tower of Fantasy codes active in August

Tower of Fantasy codes are the best way to get Golden Nucleus and upgrade items without having to farm them. Codes are sparse, of course, and you need to redeem them quickly, before they expire. If you’re looking for the latest Tower of Fantasy codes and how to redeem them, here’s everything you need to know. And if you need help with picking a Tower of Fantasy character, we can help you there.  These are the active codes you can redeem right now (last tested on August 12). Note that codes are only available for a limited time, so don’t wait too long!
GamesRadar

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"

Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
