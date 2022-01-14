ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccination Concerns (Pt. 2)

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

With at-home testing becoming scarce, how can we...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Rep. Wants Natural Immunity As Exemption To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state representative wants employers to count natural immunity in place of a COVID-19 vaccine. Representative Eric Nelson says it’s to exempt employees from mandated vaccines. He says the goal of a vaccine is to generate antibodies to the virus — something that anyone who previously had COVID-19 would possess. Nelson says he believes this should prevent individuals from being fired for not complying with a vaccine mandate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Health Officials Concerned Over Potential ‘Flurona’ Cases, Urging People To Get Flu Shot And COVID Vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region are trending down, but influenza is on the rise. There’s a new warning from Pennsylvania health officials who say not enough people have gotten their yearly flu shots. Flu cases were down dramatically last year when we were in the grips of COVID restrictions, but doctors say people aren’t as precautious now, giving rise to the potential for what’s being called a twindemic. It’s been called “flurona,” not a new virus but a combination of being infected with COVID and the flu at the same time. “Remember the flu vaccine doesn’t protect you against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Health Department No Longer Recommending Pauses To In-Person Learning For City Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department is changing COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The health department says it’s an attempt to keep schools open for in-person instruction. “Today, we will be posting new guidelines for city schools,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. A major change in the way the Philadelphia Health Department will be handling temporary school closures in the city due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The school district was sent a letter outlining the changes. “Given the current widespread community transmission occurring at this time, we will no longer use sing case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning,” Bettigole said. “Instead,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Close, Delay, Or Open? (Pt. 2)

As kids wait for the bus on a cold morning, what are the risks should the bus come late? KDKA's John Shumway spoke with an ER doctor about the risks of an extended period of time.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Mathilda Apartments Residents Say Heat Is Broken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some people who live in Penn Mathilda Apartments in Bloomfield say they’re cold. They say the heat has been working off and on for a while and they’re worried with frigid temperatures approaching. Action Housing owns the apartment building. They provide affordable housing to people throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. They say around 40 people live in the building, which houses a lot of veterans. One of those veterans says he’s struggling to stay warm. “The heat doesn’t work, period. It says zero on it,” he says. He is fed up. He’s lived in Penn Mathilda apartments for about three years and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Health Officials Lift Closure Of Gino’s Restaurant And Pizzeria Following Connection To Hepatitis A Outbreak

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County health officials have lifted the closure order for a West Norriton restaurant linked to a fatal outbreak of Hepatitis A. Three people have died and at least seven others were sickened from the outbreak investigators traced back to Gino’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.  The county public health department said the exposures occurred in late November and no longer present a risk to the public. Gino’s says the restaurant has been inspected and there are no signs of hepatitis A inside. It adds that all of its workers have tested negative for the virus.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Doctors Say Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks As Some Children Reporting Rare Side Effects From Vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are growing concerns that not enough children are getting the COVID vaccine. Only 35% of children 10 to 14 have received at least one dose. And while most children hospitalized are not vaccinated, some have rare side effects from the vaccine. The virus and the vaccine can both cause an inflammation of the heart, but with the vaccine, it’s very rare and can be easily treated. A lesson one Philadelphia family is relieved to know. “I’m feeling pretty fine, feeling normal,” Jack Sepe said. Twelve-year-old Jack Sepe is getting ready to be released from CHOP. “It was like chest pain and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Close, Delay, Or Open? (Pt. 1)

With temperatures falling so low, superintendents face a tough decision on whether or not they should keep schools open. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with a local superintendent about that process.
EDUCATION

