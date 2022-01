Lucid wants to establish a factory in Saudi Arabia by 2025 or 2026 to operate alongside its existing facility in the United States. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is a key investor in the electric vehicle startup and is reportedly eager to see a factory established at the King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah. It is understood the fund will prove much of the money for the plant. Reports state that the site could also be located in the new city of Neom that’s being developed in the northwest part of the kingdom.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO