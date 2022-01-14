ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley match vs Leicester off due to COVID; City new cases

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Burnley's shortage of players due to coronavirus cases and injuries has led to its Premier League match against Leicester being postponed. The league accepted Burnley's case that it didn't have enough squad members available - 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper - for Saturday's match. It is...

