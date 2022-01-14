ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Elisa Lendvay at Form & Concept

By Michael Abatemarco
Santafe New Mexican.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Debra Baxter- and Dawn Cerny-curated national group show She Dances Like A Bomb continues through Saturday, Jan. 15. The sculpture exhibition...

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

Manufacturers: Ikea, Kohler, FRANKI, Kajaria, Safwan. Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem. Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

Sheldon Solow’s Long-Inaccessible Art Collection to Be Displayed to the Public

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Concept Album, the Documentary #MusicMonday

The science fiction rap album Deltron 3030 by Del tha Funkee Homosapien and Dan the Automator is what a great concept album is all about. Every track is a song unto itself, and each one takes you deeper and deeper into an imagined future where Neuromancer meets hip-hop, with lines like “Cyber warlords are aggravating abominations / Arm a nation with hatred? / We ain’t with that / We high-tech archaeologists searching for knick-knacks / Composing musical stimpacks that impacts the soul / Crack the mold of what you think you rapping for.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Dickinson
hudsonvalley360.com

‘A Hero’ makes the concept of heroism unthinkable

At the beginning of “A Hero,” Rahim (Amir Jahidi) is released from debtor’s prison on a two-day leave, hoping he can work out a compromise with his creditor. For help, he seeks out his cousin, a construction worker restoring a historic structure in danger of collapsing in the desert. The towering scaffold Rahim must climb might stand as a metaphor for the movie, which is a marvel of intricate construction. With exquisite timing and attention to detail, writer-director Asghar Farhadi builds a sturdy and suspenseful plot out of ordinary situations and fills it with rich, resonant insights.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

From fear to connection, dynamic MENTAL exhibition explores a colourful spectrum of experiences

Review: MENTAL: Head Inside, curated by Tilly Boleyn. After three false starts due to lockdown, the Science Gallery’s inaugural exhibition, MENTAL: Head Inside, is opening at its new space in Carlton. The gallery is one node in a global network of youth-focused spaces that playfully kicks down the walls between art and science. Previous Science Gallery exhibitions — BLOOD, PERFECTION and DISPOSABLE — were held in different temporary locations. Curated by and for young people, MENTAL is both a homecoming and a housewarming in an airy, purpose-built space. Confronting and comforting Two years in the making, MENTAL was curated in defiance of the pandemic...
VISUAL ART
millburysutton.com

Views: Grist for the Mills -- Global concepts

In all the craziness regarding mask mandates and school reopening plans in the fall, one topic flew under the radar and landed itself at Dorothy Manor - OneSchool Global. It’s an interesting addition to the local educational landscape in some regards. We have our share of regional private schools as is, but OneSchool Global is unique in that they are primarily a remote learning institution and, as such, the “New England Campus” at the old Dorothy Manor School serves kids from all over. While kids do attend in person (more on that in a bit), the focus of the school is on remote-style learning. Put another way, they did Zoom school before the rest of society was forced into it thanks to the pandemic.
MILLBURY, MA
The Independent

New Mo Willems 'Pigeon' book to be released in September

An imprint launched last week by Barnes & Noble Inc. has signed up one of the country's top children's author-illustrators, Mo Willems, best known for his “Pigeon” picture books.Willems has a five-book deal with Union Square Kids, including for “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!”, scheduled to come out Sept 6. Willems' previous works include the beloved bestseller “Don't Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus!”, “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” and “Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” His seven previous Pigeon books have sold more than 6 million copies and have been adapted for television and the stage. “I am excited to embark on new publishing experiments while working with a team I’ve known and trusted for over a decade,” Willems said in a statement Thursday. “The goal is to surprise and delight without losing sight of a fundamental truth: The Pigeon is not going to get to drive that bus.” Union Square Kids is an imprint of the newly formed Union Square & Co., part of Barnes & Noble's Sterling Publishing, which the superstore chain acquired in 2003.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form Concept#Mfa#Bard College
ARTnews

Met Museum Receives Rare Poussin Painting from Top Collectors

Passed down, bought, and sold over the centuries, a glitzy collector’s item from the 17th century has finally entered a museum collection. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has received Nicolas Poussin’s Agony in the Garden (1626–27), courtesy of New York collectors Barbara and Jon Landau, who have been listed on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list each year since 1995. The Met already owns six Poussin paintings, including Midas Washing at the Source of the Pactolus (ca. 1627), which was part of the original seed purchase that established the museum in 1871. Now, it has seven paintings by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Creating a Stage from Shapes, Light, and Cinema

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple Original Films and A24, for this edition we look at how composer Carter Burwell, production designer Stefan Dechant, and costume designer Mary Zophres brought director Joel Coen’s cinematic interpretation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to life. While Joel Coen’s adaptation of “Macbeth” — the story of how a Scottish general (Denzel Washington) and his wife (Frances McDormand) are lured to violence and madness by a prophecy he will become King — is faithful to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Love Song’ Review: Dale Dickey Glows in This Tiny, Tender Sundance Discovery

The same day faded-romance drama “A Love Song” screened for the Sundance Film Festival, I caught an interview with Marilyn Bergman on NPR in which the late lyricist described the time director Richard Brooks came to her and partner Alan with a request: “I want you to write me a song that is to appear twice in [“The Happy Ending”]. Early in the film, I want it to function perhaps as a proposal of marriage between these two young lovers,” he said to them. “l don’t want you to change a note or a word, but I want the song...
THEATER & DANCE
Faribault Daily News

Paradise Center for the Arts offers Winter courses

If you are looking for a break from the cold winter months of January and February, Faribault’s Paradise Center for the Arts might have the perfect cure for cabin fever in 2022. A collaborative center for artistic activity in downtown Faribault, the Paradise Center for the Arts is offering classes in a wide range of artistic genres for children to adults during the months of January and February. Courses already...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
The Independent

Moulin Rouge! review: Ostentatious, absurd and ravishing

For those still seeking out a post-lockdown hedonistic high, Moulin Rouge! (based, of course, on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film) makes a brave attempt at scratching that itch. The film is an alchemical delight – romantic and craven, tawdry and glamorous. Moulin Rouge! The Musical isn’t quite as potent, nor does it have that edge of seediness that makes Luhrmann’s film so intriguing, instead investing in a level of opulence designed to overstimulate. Designer Derek McLane covers the Piccadilly Theatre’s walls in crushed red velvet, a working windmill spins in the royal box, and a main character makes her entrance on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Tiger Rising’ Review: A Beastly Children’s Homily

“The Tiger Rising” spells out its entire plot and overarching theme from the get-go, bluntly articulating its inspirational modus operandi so viewers can remain perpetually ahead of its action. The fact that writer-director Ray Giarratana’s film is based on Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book — and thus intended for young audiences — is hardly an excuse for such stodgy storytelling, which plays out with no mystery, ambiguity or subtlety. when it debuts in theaters on Jan. 21 and on VOD on Feb. 8. Designed for maximum corniness, “The Tiger Rising” peppers its action with enough references to God, upturned-to-the-heavens gazes and...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Hossein Valamanesh, Artist Who Evoked Migrations by Minimalist Means, Dies at 72

Hossein Valamanesh, an Iranian-born, Australia-based artist whose poetic works commented on the struggles of immigrants, died this past weekend age 72 from a heart attack, according to a statement by the Australia Council of Visual Arts. Mikala Tai, the council’s head of visual arts, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of such an important artist and mentor of the Australian visual arts community. His gentle and generous nature will be greatly missed, it has anchored and guided the artistic community. We have no doubt that Hossein’s oeuvre will continue to inspire audiences long into the future and that his...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Boston

Unauthorized ‘Art Of Banksy’ Exhibition Coming To Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — “The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world,” is coming soon to Cambridge. The Art Of Banksy, which is not authorized by the famous-but-anonymous street artist, will run in Harvard Square at a Harvard Coop building from Feb. 17 to April 3. Organizers say the exhibition will feature “over 100 original works from private collectors across the globe,” including “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and original variations of “Girl with Balloon.” Banksy’s “Flower Thrower (Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker) “This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place,” said Corey Ross, the CEO of Starvox Ehibits, in a statement. “Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim.” Tickets are on sale now at banksyexhibit.com, starting at $39.99.    
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Fans of failed dance school applicant spam institution with one star Yelp reviews following online rant

Fans of an aspiring actor and TikTok user have reportedly besieged online maps with bad reviews of a competitive dance school that rejected him. Axel Webber told his TikTok followers on 10 January that The Juilliard School in New York City had rejected his application, “but I did get a modelling contact”.Explaining how it unfolded, he told his 3.6m TikTok followers in another video about being told he was “no longer under consideration for admission for fall 2022”.A TikTok user with 2.9 million followers, Ty Bott, commented below the video: “How do we leave a Google review on Juilliard???” That...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy