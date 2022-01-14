ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired from outside of far east side home hit woman inside, says IMPD

By Izzy Karpinski
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the far east side.

Police say the woman was hurt after shots were fired from outside a residence in the 11000 block of Falls Church Drive around 12:25 a.m.

A woman inside the house was injured. She was taken to the hospital and was last described as stable.

Investigators do not have any suspect information, but they do not believe this was a random act. They say there is no threat to the public. They are asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with detectives.

Comments / 13

Rondell Schuyler
6d ago

Back the police. Vote out the judges and prosecutors and replace them.. That is what is necessary to substantially reduce all crime in indianapolis and all of marion County.

Reply
4
Noone knowsme
6d ago

Black lives Matter to everyone but black people even when black people were the first to sell slaves in Atlanta in 1609 it's their culture cuz....

Reply(3)
3
 

