Warnings of plastic waste killing SLanka elephants

Single-use plastic sachets for ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar are expected to be banned in the UK as part of government efforts to reduce plastic waste.The news, which has been reported by The Sun and The Times, has divided social media users, with some criticising the initiative and others welcoming the change.The plans, which have not yet been confirmed by the department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, come after Environment Secretary George Eustice launched a call for evidence on “commonly littered and problematic plastic items” in November 2021.“Single-use plastic sachets can cause considerable harm to the marine and terrestrial...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO