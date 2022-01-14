ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Plans On Ditching Los Angeles To Focus On Work After The Rapper Is Named As A Suspect In Alleged Battery Incident

While Kanye West recently bought a home across the street from Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills mansion, he will reportedly be leaving Los Angeles.

As previously reported by OK!, the rapper — who legally changed his name to Ye — has been named as a suspect by LAPD regarding a physical altercation involving a fan that occurred on Thursday, January 13.

Despite news of his plan to ditch L.A. so soon after the altercation, the move does not appear to be because of the incident. Insiders told TMZ the Donda singer will be leaving the city as soon as possible and will head to the desert in Southern California to focus on upcoming projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmYAl_0dleIWWL00
Source: MEGA

The 44-year-old artist is reportedly getting out of town to focus on his new album and prepare for his upcoming Coachella performance. Sources told the publication West's team has already scheduled meetings with Coachella production to map out his staging. Production sources for the music festival spilled that the "All Of The Lights" hitmaker intends on performing some sort of Sunday Service during both Coachella weekends.

According to the outlet, Ye will also be working on Donda 2 after releasing Donda in August.

As for the alleged altercation, insiders told the outlet it is still too soon for cops to reach out to Ye or his team, but they will be doing so in the near future.

He is under investigation for misdemeanor or "simple" battery after he allegedly shoved and punched a male fan he was in an argument with. The fan, who was believed to have asked for an autograph, was knocked to the ground during the incident.

According to a video of the altercation, Ye was spotted yelling at a woman, who was reportedly identified as West's cousin, while she was trying to calm him down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEBu3_0dleIWWL00
Source: MEGA

Earlier that evening, he was partying in West Hollywood with new flame Julia Fox, whom he was first linked to on New Year's Eve in Miami.

Ye previously resided in Wyoming but recently purchased a $4.5 million Hidden Hills property across the street from his estranged wife's home. An insider described the home as a "teardown." According to the source, he plans to renovate the home but will keep it "family-friendly" so he can have his children over as often as possible.

