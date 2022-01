Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO