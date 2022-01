Bring in the righty -- only this time the call is coming from the front office, not the dugout. Eddie Medina, who once starred at Moore Catholic and later St. John’s, is putting his right pitching arm to rest and trading in his spikes for a laptop and notepad. The 31-year-old Great Kills native spent the past nine seasons playing professional baseball at various levels, but is retiring from on-field competition after he was appointed as the FerryHawks’ director of baseball operations last week.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO