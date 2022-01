SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — COVID-19 cases are steadily dropping in San Francisco after the omicron surge led to the highest case level since the start of the pandemic, the city’s health department announced Thursday. Data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows cases peaked on January 9 with a seven-day average of 2,164 cases per day and have dropped each day since to 1,705 cases per day on January 12. COVID hospitalizations are expected to peak within the next few days at a level that remains within the city’s health care system capacity. “We have seen COVID evolve over...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO