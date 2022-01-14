Column: Chicago Bulls have a chance to show if they’re legit tonight against the Golden State Warriors after getting drubbed by the Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center on Jan. 12, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

In a season that began with several questions, the only one that remains to be answered is whether the Chicago Bulls can be a good team or a great one.

We’ll get some clues Friday night at the United Center, where they’ll face the Golden State Warriors in one of their biggest regular-season home game since 2015, the last time the Bulls won a playoff series.

With the second-best record in the NBA and an MVP candidate in Steph Curry, the Warriors are considered a good bet to win their fourth NBA title in the last eight years. They handily beat the Bulls 119-93 on Nov. 12 at Oracle Arena .

But the Warriors will be playing in their second of back-to-back games after Thursday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, so this could be as good a time as any for the Bulls to face Curry & Co.

Coach Steve Kerr will give Klay Thompson the night off after the Warriors star played three games in five nights since his long-awaited comeback, and Draymond Green has been out with left calf tightness.

That would put the onus on Curry, who last month broke the all-time 3-point record in New York but was in a shooting slump heading into Milwaukee, hitting only 8-of-39 3-point attempts (21%) over a four-game stretch that saw the Warriors go 1-3.

After an 18-2 start, the Warriors went 12-8 in their last 20 games heading into Thursday. And Kerr wasn’t particularly happy with his team’s shot selection in Tuesday’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, the league’s hottest team.

“We took five or six shots at the rim that Dr. J would’ve blushed at,” he told reporters Wednesday in Milwaukee, referring to the wizardry of Julius Erving. “Up and under and spin off the glass … they’re basically shot turnovers, especially against Memphis, and we end up falling on the floor and it’s 5-on-4 on the other end.

“Our defense was actually fine, but if you want to play Ja Morant 4-on-5 in transition, good luck. … Over the last eight games or so, I think we’ve dropped from third or fourth in offensive efficiency to 11th or 12th. And over the course of the last 10 games, we’re 26th in offensive rating.”

The Bulls will be short-handed as well after Derrick Jones Jr. left Wednesday’s 138-112 loss to the Nets with a knee injury. They already were missing Javonte Green (groin strain) and Alex Caruso, who is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols following rehab from a left foot injury.

Still, this is a “prove it” stretch for the Bulls, who entered Wednesday’s game with a 27-11 record and a 2½ game lead over the Nets in the Eastern Conference but were blown out thanks to a stunning second-half collapse.

After the Warriors, the Bulls play at Boston on Saturday, at Memphis on Monday in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee, at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and at Milwaukee on Jan. 21. It’s by far their most difficult 10-day period of the season, a minefield that not only will test the team’s resiliency but perhaps show us what to expect come the postseason.

Now that DeMar DeRozan is firmly in the MVP conversation and ESPN and TNT have discovered the Bulls still exist, the pressure to live up to their newfound reputation increases daily.

This obviously is not a Bulls team that can coast the rest of the way and wait for the playoffs to begin. It’s good enough to have the best record in the conference nearing the midway point but not close to being good enough to compete against teams such as the Nets, Warriors and Bucks without playing at their best.

The Bulls got it half-done Wednesday before a 43-8 Nets run that started in the third and lasted into the fourth, sending the once-enthused crowd home early and allowing the rest of us a chance to sleep.

“Getting your butt kicked on national television is not a fun thing after playing a pretty solid first half,” Zach LaVine said afterward. “It brings you back down to earth. It’s one game. You lose by two, you lose by 30, it’s still a loss. You just want to go and see why you lost the way you did.

“Good teams come out in the third quarter and put teams to sleep. We’ve done that to teams before. We had it done to us tonight.”

The last time the Bulls were shellacked that badly in a so-called measuring stick game was against the Warriors in November. They responded with wins over the Clippers and Lakers on back-to-back nights in Los Angeles.

DeRozan said after Wednesday’s loss that players understand more is expected of them.

“It’s about how we respond,” DeRozan said. “Let it sink in. Let it suck. Let it hurt. We’ve got to understand we’re at the top of our conference and we have to show we’re there for a reason. It’s new for a lot of the guys.”

Coach Bill Donovan pointed out Wednesday that “maybe outside of DeMar, I don’t know if anyone else on our team has been in the standings where we are right now.” He wasn’t counting Caruso, who earned a ring with the Lakers in 2020, but his point remains the same.

These Bulls are made up mostly of players who never have known what it’s like to be on a conference-leading team. Nikola Vučević spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic. LaVine never has been on a playoff team.

This is new to them, and that’s one reason why doubters question whether the Bulls are a legitimate contender. They still rank 27th in the league in rebounding at 43.1 per game, lack a true power forward to complement Vučević and have a thin bench. They recently beat up on a lot of bad teams — or middling teams that are missing players because of COVID-19 — and two of those wins came on DeRozan buzzer-beaters.

Can they bring it on a nightly basis against the best of the best? It’s going to be fun finding out.