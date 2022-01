Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future should not be taken for granted, Zak Brown has insisted – with the McLaren boss admitting he would not be surprised if the seven-time world champion sensationally quits.More than a month on from the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which denied Hamilton a record eighth title, the Mercedes driver is said to be debating whether to return to the grid in 2022.Hamilton has been conspicuous by his absence from social media in the weeks since the debacle in the desert.An FIA inquiry was launched last week, but the governing body’s findings...

