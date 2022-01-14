ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knob returns as DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to original name

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
DTE Energy Music Theatre is going back to its original name, and will now be known as Pine Knob Music Theatre.

313 Presents made the announcement on Friday, and said United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health will be new partners for Pine Knob, ahead of the 2022 concert season, which will be the venue's 50th.

As part of the rebranding, there is a new logo that offers a vintage feel with art capturing the landscape of the outdoor amphitheater.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre,” said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. “These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests.”

Detroit News

Pine Knob is back! Clarkston amphitheater drops corporate moniker

Metro Detroit's top outdoor concert venue will shed its DTE Energy Music Theatre label and once again go by the name you never stopped calling it. Twenty years after a name change that never really stuck in the hearts or minds of Metro Detroit concertgoers, a familiar favorite is returning this summer concert season: Pine Knob will once again be known as Pine Knob.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pine Knob is back as storied venue changes name again

The wishes of metro area music fans and international performers are going to be realized this summer. They’ll be going to the Pine Knob Music Theatre once again. The venerable amphitheater, one of the country’s oldest and most successful, changed its name to the DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2000 amidst considerable furor — and artists who continued to refer to it as Pine Knob during the next 20 years. Now 313 Presents, which promotes and produces events at the 15,000-seat theater, is reinstalling the Pine Knob name, with a new logo and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health joining as primary sponsors.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Pine Knob Releases Video on Its History as It Reclaims Original Name

After being changed to the sterile corporate branding of DTE Energy Music Theatre in 2001, the old name used for 29 years before the switch is returning to the Clarkston amphitheater. "313 Presents is excited to announce that DTE Energy Music Theatre -- the nation’s top amphitheatre in 2019 --...
CLARKSTON, MI
Billboard

This Iconic Detroit Theater Is Returning to Its Original Name for 50th Anniversary

After two decades as the DTE Energy Music Theatre, the Detroit area’s leading amphitheater will once again be known by its original name, the Pine Knob Music Theatre. The name change is part of the 15,000-seat venue’s 50th anniversary celebration that will take place this summer. A new logo incorporates elements of its 1972-2000 predecessor, and in lieu of a title sponsor, two local corporations — United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health — have signed on as partners.
DETROIT, MI
bizjournals

Skylight Music Theatre postpones regional premiere of show

The Skylight Music Theatre postponed its regional premiere of "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me," which was scheduled to debut Jan. 14. The theater company made the one-week postponement as a result of the number of Covid-19 cases within the company. Skylight Music Theatre reported that the company is fully vaccinated. "Ernest...
THEATER & DANCE
shoreupdate.com

Church Hill Theatre Announces Musical Auditions

Auditions for the musical, Into the Woods, will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Saturday, January 29 at 2 pm and Tuesday and Sunday, February, 1 and 6 at 7:00 pm at the theatre. Sylvia Maloney will direct this production with Kevin Thomas as music director, and choreography by Cavin Moore.
CHURCH HILL, MD
94.1 Duke FM

Pine Knob name is coming back

CLARKSTON, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston is going back to its roots with the venue’s original name and will now be known again as Pine Knob Music Theatre. The energy company’s 20 year branding agreement with the 15,000 seat venue expires this year. The theater opened on June 25, 1972, with a matinee David Cassidy concert. Tickets were sold by mail order only and were $5 for pavilion and $2.50 for lawn.
CLARKSTON, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

