Our weekly roundup of letters from MinnPost readers. How to combat climate change, improve public health and the economy. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding buses and trucks (medium and heavy duty vehicles — MHDVs). We are part of a group encouraging Gov. Tim Walz to sign this MOU on behalf of the state of Minnesota. It is a non-binding resolution, unlike the Clean Cars initiative that was adopted last year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Board. The states involved in the MOU are a learning laboratory for how we can accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy with clean transportation. By learning from each other, these states are figuring out how to do this.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO