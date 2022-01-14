ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

A new US foreign policy mantra: 'Don't just do something, stand there'

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfTsA_0dleHGbk00

In Kazakhstan, another potentially pro-democratic resistance appears to have been quelled. It seems, at least for now, to be another victory for the world’s autocrats. As such, many commentators have called on the Biden administration to act, if not to altogether deny a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, then to at least spoil it.

In this and similar cases, the Biden administration would be wise to heed a different call: “Don’t just do something, stand there!”

Economic sanctions have been the first recommended “something” to come to mind for many, particularly the halting of foreign direct investment (FDI). “The West is the biggest source of Kazakhstan’s FDI. Global finance has changed the world yet we act like it’s still the mid-20th century,” read one tweet. Yes, all 1.8 percent of Kazakhstan’s GDP as of 2019.

Bilateral trade flows are the more relevant metric for economic leverage given that they accounted for 56 percent of Kazakh GDP in 2020. Here, Russia and China dominate.

Alternatively, we could consider FDI stocks. As the U.S. State Department reports, “As of January 1, 2020, the stock of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan totaled USD 161.2 billion, including USD 36.5 billion from the United States, according to official statistics from the Kazakhstani government.”

However, FDI flows offer an apples-to-apples comparison to trade, also a flow. More importantly, FDI flows are far more tractable. Policymakers can often quickly freeze investment flows to particular destinations. Freezing or repossessing stocks is much more challenging, and in many cases impossible. After all, it is difficult to control or reclaim money that has been spent or laundered elsewhere.

In terms of arms flows — a major policy lever to build or constrain a country’s military might without a robust defense industrial base — Russia also dominates, accounting for more than 80 percent of arms transfers into Kazakhstan over the past two decades. And as the recent Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization deployment illustrates, the West’s other security-based tools, particularly those involving alliances, have little influence in Kazakhstan relative to those of the country’s illiberal neighbors, particularly Russia.

Using the Formal Bilateral Influence Capacity Index, a measure developed by our team at the Frederick S. Pardee Center for International Futures that combines several economic, political, and security-related instruments into a single measure, the data tell a simple story. Russia is far in the lead (possessing nearly three-quarters of all influence capacity in Kazakhstan); China a distant but influential second place (nearly one-fifth of influence capacity in the country); and all other countries, including the United States, a minimally-influential third.

The reality is that the United States “has no real leverage in Kazakhstan.” Resources instead must be focused on issues vital to the national interest. This will be at the expense of important but less vital events, especially those in areas of the world where the United States possesses few obvious comparative advantages relative to its adversaries or competitors.

The notion of “accepting the relationships that U.S. policymakers cannot change [and] refocusing on the relationships they can change” is a point that my colleagues and I have made before, but it is one that bears repeating given the human and financial consequences — “blood and treasure” in the policy world’s parlance. Those who deontologically call for significant U.S. action in the face of potential illiberal victories risk ignoring these costs and bankrupting the country — or at least squandering its resources in a similar fashion to that of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. A phenomenal blunder, the invasion and subsequent occupation came with substantial opportunity costs, squandering an opportunity to cement the liberal international order in a way that likely would have been possible only in that unipolar moment.

My colleagues’ forecasts of global power suggest a similar concentration of power — and thus, a unipolar moment — whether in American hands or otherwise, is highly unlikely to occur with our lifetimes. Yet, calls for an American-led response to the “crisis du jour” persist, as if the unipolar moment never ended.

What has unfolded in Kazakhstan in recent days is a human tragedy and a crisis for many. Certainly not for all or even most crises, but “Don’t just do something, stand there!” can be a useful mantra when other crises demand attention, resources are scarce, and potential courses of action lack any clear relative advantage or appeal over those of adversaries or competitors. Kazakhstan is such a place and its recent uprisings such an event.

Collin Meisel is senior research associate and Diplometrics Program lead with the University of Denver’s Frederick S. Pardee Center for International Futures and subject matter expert with the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies. Follow him on Twitter @CollinMeisel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance.The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble, given its potential for expanding in Europe destabilizing the region, and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.Doing too little has its risks, too. It might suggest an acquiescence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
POLITICS
The Independent

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine.The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn and two former government officials. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB The new sanctions were announced less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he thinks Moscow will newly invade Ukraine. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep. Maduro’s office in a statement said Putin “expressed all his multidimensional support and backing for the defense of the sovereignty and in pursuit of the development of”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foreign Policy#Foreign Investment#Gross Domestic Product#Russian#Fdi#The U S State Department#Kazakhstani
WTAJ

US says nuclear talks with Iran at ‘decisive moment’

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that talks with Iran over its nuclear program are at a “decisive moment,” and warned that Washington and its allies may change tactics if a deal isn’t reached in the coming weeks. Blinken said that the longer Iran fails to comply with the 2015 […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia hold last-ditch talks on Ukraine war fears

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats meet Friday in Geneva in a last-ditch bid for a solution over Ukraine, with the United States increasingly fearing that Russia will invade despite warnings of severe reprisals. The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov come just 11 days after their deputies met in Geneva and agreed to preserve dialogue amid Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. Unlike the January 10 session, which lasted for nearly eight hours, Blinken and Lavrov are expected to have a concise exchange as they determine whether diplomacy remains possible. Veteran diplomats who have encountered each other for years, Blinken is known for his unflappable calm and Lavrov for his mordant intensity.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
The Independent

Britain and US warn Putin to ‘step back’ from war in Ukraine

Britain and the United States have warned Vladimir Putin to “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict.In a message to the Russian president, foreign secretary Liz Truss says Russia could be dragged into a quagmire similar to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.Her comments came amid a buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine, which prompted President Joe Biden to warn Putin would pay a “dear price” for any invasion. Mr Biden on Thursday said he had been “absolutely clear” with Mr Putin that moving troops across Ukraine’s border...
POLITICS
AFP

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic 'off-ramp' on Ukraine?

The United States has called for a diplomatic solution with Russia to resolve a crisis over Ukraine, but in public at least, the two powers remain deeply at odds. Blinken, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, called on Moscow to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, with a US official saying the talks in Geneva will explore "diplomatic off-ramps" with Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US, allies pledge unity on Russia; to do what isn't as clear

President Joe Biden largely has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine But when it comes to what exactly the United States and Europe are willing to do, the allies haven't looked as united.Militarily, for example, the United States, Turkey and Britain have stood out for supplying or agreeing to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons, along with money to help Ukraine build its defenses. A British military flight taking weapons to Ukraine on Monday flew around German airspace rather...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Top US, European diplomats hold talks on Ukraine crisis

Top American and European diplomats are meeting in Berlin on Thursday as the allies seek to project a united front to Russia over concerns that it may be planning an invasion of Ukraine Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he thinks Moscow will invade. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does.Against that backdrop, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday with diplomats from Germany,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida to discuss Asia security, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss deterrence in the Asia-Pacific region and a "united" Western alliance against Russian threats to Ukraine in a virtual meeting Friday, officials said. Underlining soaring tensions around Russia's build-up of a large military force on Ukraine's border, the US official said Biden and Kishida would "discuss a strong, united response that would result from further Russian aggression towards Ukraine."
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

452K+
Followers
54K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy