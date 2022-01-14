ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday. The Canada international will be out of action for at least “the...

www.smdailyjournal.com

