On Black Friday, Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves splurged on a Vitamix blender. It arrived at their home on Vancouver Island, BC on December 16. The couple was looking forward to a winter of soups and smoothies, but their three cats had different ideas. They have refused to leave the box, fighting over who gets to perch upon it and taking turns standing guard while the others eat or are busy elsewhere. The blender remains inside. The couple have tried other boxes, treats, and toys to distract the cats, but they keep coming back to the Vitamix box. It shouldn’t suprise anyone reading this that the two women haven’t had the heart to remove the box! For more about this hilarious story and photos of the three cats and their Vitamix, visit the Washington Post.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO