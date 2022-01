SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two testing operators were issued subpoenas Thursday as part of an investigation by San Francisco officials of allegedly unlicensed sites popping up in the city and performing COVID tests. In a news release, City Attorney David Chiu said he was issuing subpoenas to Community Wellness America, Inc. and Crestview Clinical Laboratory, LLC. Earlier this month, individuals representing Community Wellness America, Inc. were reported to be offering COVID tests on public property in San Francisco. It is unclear whether the individuals staffing the pop-up testing operation had the adequate training to perform COVID tests or what they were...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO