Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions. January is going to be full of unexpected and exciting opportunities for you, Aries, but you’ve got to act fast: blink and you might miss them. See a poster for a paid study on a bulletin board? This might be your chance to make bank. Get invited to go caboozing (drunk canoeing) with some frat bros? It might be less awful than you expect. Meet a cutie while shopping at the DM? Why not take the opportunity to get into some other DMs, if you catch my drift? If you open your eyes to the world around you, you’ll realize that your opportunities are truly boundless.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO