School districts run short of some COVID-19 tests

By Erik Gunn
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 6 days ago
As COVID-19 cases continue their surge across Wisconsin, some school districts are feeling the pinch from a shrinking supply of tests for the infection.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) “has a very robust school-based testing program,” says Louise Wilson, a consultant in school nursing and health services at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). “But … there just aren’t test kits available in the U.S. anywhere. School districts are finding that their supplies are dwindling.”

The shortage is reportedly most critical for antigen tests, Wilson says. Antigen tests for COVID-19 can be rapidly analyzed. The PCR test, which examines a specimen for the genetic material from the virus, can take one to three days to complete the analysis.

In the School District of the Menomonie Area in Dunn County, the administration told staff in a message sent Wednesday that the state had temporarily depleted its supply of COVID-19 antigen tests.

Wisconsin’s top health official confirmed Thursday that antigen tests have been in short supply nationally, but said that PCR tests remain available.

“We’re seeing many efforts coming from the federal government to increase the supply of antigen tests,” said Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary-designee, at a media briefing on the pandemic. At the briefing, Timberlake and Gov. Tony Evers also announced that Wisconsin National Guard troops would be deployed to serve as nursing assistants in skilled nursing homes.

The state’s resurgence of COVID-19, driven by the much more contagious omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, has ratcheted up demand for testing in schools. DHS funds its school testing program with federal pandemic relief money.

According to Timberlake, more than 78% of Wisconsin public school districts are participating in the program, along with 20% of private schools. “They are working with a wide network of vendors who offer principally PCR testing in schools,” she said.

The Menomonie school district memo told staff members that while it awaits a new supply of tests, “the district will accept the results of ‘at-home’ tests for identifying positive cases.” A call to the district for more information was not returned.

But Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the DHS Bureau of Infectious Diseases, said Thursday that both DHS and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended against using at-home COVID-19 tests to determine if someone is clear to go back to work after isolating with the infection.

“They can provide information for individuals who want rapid results [to establish] whether they have COVID,” Westergaard said of the at-home tests — such as whether to take part in a group gathering. But for returning to work or school, “our recommendation is not to use that home test, but use ones that are done in a supervised setting, where we can be confident that the proper steps were followed and the interpretation is correct.”

Timberlake noted that the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it would extend the expiration date for BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests for three months.

For the PCR tests, Timberlake said that “the vast majority” of laboratories working with DHS are able to complete the analysis in one to two days. The volume of tests is the primary reason the analysis is sometimes slower, she said, and DHS is signing up more drugstores, clinics and other testing facilities.

She recommended that people who have gotten a test and waited longer than three days without a result contact the test provider. People who have been tested at a community testing site can call a hotline number provided on the DHS community testing web page if they have not received the results in three days.

For people who suspect they have COVID-19 and have taken a test but not yet received the result, Timberlake said, “We need you to act as though you have COVID while you are waiting for that test result.” That would include wearing a well-fitting mask “at all times,” she said, and for people with symptoms to stay isolated from other people.

The National Guard deployment to boost health care staff comes as hospitals continue to strain under a new influx of COVID-19 patients.

Evers said the initial training and deployment was expected to free up 200 or more nursing home beds by the end of February. The action is aimed at providing space for patients ready to leave acute hospital care and to recuperate in nursing care to provide more hospital capacity.

There are already 50 National Guard members in six skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin, which Timberlake said will open up 78 beds for patients released from hospitals.

DHS has also placed 626 health care workers from contract agencies, including nurses and nursing assistants, in hospitals and residential facilities around the state since October.

The post School districts run short of some COVID-19 tests appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Wisconsin Examiner

Bipartisan group of legislators discuss supporting Wisconsin agriculture at dairy event

A group of four legislators from both sides of the aisle discussed how state policies can support Wisconsin agriculture and the dairy industry at an event hosted by the Dairy Business Association (DBA) on Tuesday.  Sens. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) and Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) and Reps. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) and Don Vruwink (D-Milton), spoke […] The post Bipartisan group of legislators discuss supporting Wisconsin agriculture at dairy event appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

To attract young workers, address climate change

There is little dispute that Wisconsin businesses are grappling with a worker shortage, but there’s growing debate about how to solve it. One major Wisconsin business group recently suggested that lowering the tax rate on the state’s top income bracket (individual incomes above $263,000) would help address the worker shortage. Since the average Wisconsin income […] The post To attract young workers, address climate change appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wisconsin Examiner

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message. He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and […] The post Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Assembly Republicans come out with guns blazing in first session of 2022

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly passed a number of bills on Thursday that loosen the state’s gun laws, allowing guns to be carried on school grounds and in places of worship and for people younger than 21 to carry concealed firearms.  The bills were all passed by Republicans in voice votes in the Assembly’s first […] The post Assembly Republicans come out with guns blazing in first session of 2022 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

A look back at Steineke’s tenure as he announces his departure

Majority Leader Jim Steineke — by most accounts the friendlier and funnier half of the Assembly leadership team that also includes Speaker Robin Vos — announced Tuesday that he will finish his term, but does not plan to run for reelection in the fall. The Kaukauna Republican served in local government as a town board […] The post A look back at Steineke’s tenure as he announces his departure appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Madison mayor pushes for voting rights legislation, calls out Wisconsin Republicans in online event

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, criticized the “unreasonable and ridiculous” attacks on American democracy from Republicans in the state Legislature as she called for federal action on voting rights during a virtual event hosted by the Center for American Progress, a nonprofit, progressive policy institute based in Washington, DC.  Rhodes-Conway appeared at the event with Houston […] The post Madison mayor pushes for voting rights legislation, calls out Wisconsin Republicans in online event appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Examiner

Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights

WASHINGTON — Republican state lawmakers across the country are ramping up their drive to enact voting and election-related laws in time for crucial 2022 midterm elections. As federal legislation that would limit state-level voting restrictions appears stymied in Washington, Republicans in the states are moving forward with new proposals and revisiting old ones that Democrats […] The post Seven states to watch in the 2022 push to restrict voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

The Underdog: Tom Nelson’s longshot race for U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s announcement that he is running for a third term hardly came as a surprise to state Democrats, who have already been campaigning against the senator for months. None of them has been at it longer than Tom Nelson. The Outagamie County executive launched his campaign 15 months ago, attempting an old-fashioned […] The post The Underdog: Tom Nelson’s longshot race for U.S. Senate appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Supreme Court hears oral arguments in redistricting case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that will decide the state’s political maps for the next decade on Wednesday.  The seven justices focused their questions on how to balance competing interests such as compliance with the Voting Rights Act (VRA) and maintaining municipal boundaries as they work out how to draw […] The post Supreme Court hears oral arguments in redistricting case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Wisconsin vote be punished?

The 10 Wisconsin Republicans who assembled on Dec. 14, 2020 at noon in the state Capitol and falsely certified that Donald Trump had won the state’s electoral votes were not the nation’s only bogus electors. They made up just one of seven groups falsely claiming Trump was the victor in states where the majority of […] The post Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Wisconsin vote be punished? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

American Indian Movement co-founder Clyde Bellecourt, ‘Neegonnwayweedun,’ dies at 85

Clyde Bellecourt, one of the most influential leaders in the Red Power movement and fight for Native American civil rights, died Tuesday at his home in Minneapolis. He was 85. His legacy encompasses high-profile, sometimes militant acts of civil disobedience alongside peaceful efforts to found schools, improve health care and nurture Native culture in the […] The post American Indian Movement co-founder Clyde Bellecourt, ‘Neegonnwayweedun,’ dies at 85 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wisconsin Examiner

Will Wauwatosa elect its first Black council members this spring?

With six of Wauwatosa’s eight common council seats now up for grabs, change could be coming to the suburb. Two of the candidates, if they win, would be among the first people of color to hold a seat on Wauwatosa’s Common Council, joining Margaret Michele Arney, a female African American candidate for alder in Dist. […] The post Will Wauwatosa elect its first Black council members this spring? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor

WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers Friday joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting to kick off its plans […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

