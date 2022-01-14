Residents can apply for water assistance through Aqua Ohio

Ohio families can now apply for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. Residents are urged to apply to help cover the costs of their water bills in the new year.

While registration for residents in Cuyahoga County starts next week, about a half a million residents in other counties who are customers of Aqua Ohio can apply now for the assistance.

This includes people in Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga, Summit, Stark and Portage counties.

As a reminder, you do need to meet certain qualifications similar to other energy or utility assistance programs like HEAP.

But remember, HEAP is a permanent federal program that’s been in place for about 40 years.

This new federal water and sewer program is temporary—only lasting through Sept. 30, with money from the American Rescue plans to help people get through the pandemic.

Rita Black with Essential Utilities, a parent of Aqua Ohio, says there are other options if you need more help.

“There are often other resources that they can apply along with this grant to get them to where they need to be," she said. "Because there are some other resources out there right now. We want people to take full advantage of those dollars. “

