BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are looking for a pair of suspects after a marketplace meet-up led to a robbery and shots fired. Police sent out an alert following the incident, which took place on the 6200 block of 65th Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Squads were dispatched to the location, and were told the victim had arranged to meet an individual following an interaction to sell a pair of shoes.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO