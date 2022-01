Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is now set to stay at Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing his mind on the player. The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months, as his playing time has rapidly diminished. Lingard left the club last January to join up with West Ham United on loan but was kept around in the United squad this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO