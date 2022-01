There are multiple Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go, and many of them have the opportunity to be a shiny version. While you won’t always catch a shiny Pokémon, there are several ways to encounter them. Absol does have a shiny version, but you won’t always receive one from completing raids. Here’s what you need to know if you can catch a shiny Absol from a three-star raid in Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO