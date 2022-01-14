Two Men Charged In Shooting Death Of Deputy

Two men out of Pikeville are now in prison after they were accused of robbing a woman as she sat inside of her car, while being parked at an apartment complex. Officers with the Pikeville Police responded to Peachtree Apartments following a report from the woman that she had been assaulted. According to police, 42-year-old Keith Little exited his apartment after his mother had been dropped off there by the woman following a shopping trip. Little is accused of punching and choking the woman as she sat in her car. During this, another man, 35-year-old William Leeper, allegedly came to the car and began removing items from it. Police say that Little and Leeper took the woman’s purse, wallet, medications, cash, debit cards, and ID.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO