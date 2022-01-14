ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Men Charged In Shooting Death Of Deputy

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were recently charged in the death of a Kentucky Sheriff’s Deputy, who was shot while at...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Woman charged in shooting that left 2 men dead near Stone Mountain

A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead Wednesday near Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County police. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Ashley Place at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The men, whose names have not been released, were in their mid-20s. Police did not say if they died at the scene or at a hospital.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 men charged in connection with murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy

DETROIT – Four men have been charged in connection with the September murder of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Deputy Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed Sept. 20 in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
State
Kentucky State
NBC News

3 dead after 2 adults, 2 children stabbed in Kentucky apartment

Three people are dead and another was injured after a Sunday night stabbing at a northern Kentucky home, officials said. Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Overland Ridge apartment after 9 p.m. and found four people, including two children had been stabbed multiple times, according to statements from the department.
KENTUCKY STATE
WIS-TV

Deputies: Two people injured in Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a club in Columbia. The incident happened Thursday morning at 1 a.m. at the Mynt Lounge on Decker Boulevard, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Two people were shot in the lower body and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WKRG News 5

Two McIntosh men arrested after deputies found illegal gambling machines

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two McIntosh men were arrested Jan 3. after investigators found five illegal gambling machines possibly used in an illegal gambling operation.  Edward Wayne Stinson, 31, and Dusty Dewayne Reed, 40, were arrested after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search warrant on their property and found items used for illegal […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
q95fm.net

Two Pike County Men Arrested Following Alleged Assault And Robbery

Two men out of Pikeville are now in prison after they were accused of robbing a woman as she sat inside of her car, while being parked at an apartment complex. Officers with the Pikeville Police responded to Peachtree Apartments following a report from the woman that she had been assaulted. According to police, 42-year-old Keith Little exited his apartment after his mother had been dropped off there by the woman following a shopping trip. Little is accused of punching and choking the woman as she sat in her car. During this, another man, 35-year-old William Leeper, allegedly came to the car and began removing items from it. Police say that Little and Leeper took the woman’s purse, wallet, medications, cash, debit cards, and ID.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man charged in alleged road rage shooting in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged after police said he shot another man multiple times during an apparent road rage incident in Valley Station. Daeyon Wallace, 24, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of first-degree assault, according to an arrest slip from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Public Safety
The Independent

What are the charges against the three officers on federal trial over George Floyd’s death?

Jury selection got underway on Thursday in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of fellow officer Derek Chauvin.J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who were all fired from Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Mr Floyd’s killing, are standing trial on charges that they violated the Black man’s civil rights during the deadly arrest back on Memorial Day 2020.All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.They were indicted by a federal grand jury on the civil rights charges - which are...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating shooting after two men were hurt in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in west Phoenix Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at 7 p.m. Sgt. Vincent Cole says the two men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
myhorrynews.com

Three Conway men charged with attempted murder after shooting near CCU

Conway police have arrested three men and charged them all with attempted murder in connection to a Dec. 30 shooting at The Current apartment complex on S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina University. Jahmeir Grate, 20, was arrested the day of the shooting. Maurice Long, 20, and Gregory Telford, 23, were...
CONWAY, SC
13 WHAM

Two men charged in Greece carjacking, police chase

Rochester, N.Y. — Two men are in police custody, accused of a carjacking in Greece and leading Rochester police on a chase through the city. The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sunoco on West Ridge Road near Mount Read Boulevard. Police say the two men...
ROCHESTER, NY
Report Annapolis

One of Two Men Charged in Connection with Fatal Annapolis Shooting Enters Alford Plea

One of the two men accused of fatally shooting a man on Bens Drive last year in Annapolis has entered an alford plea in connection with the case. On June 11, 2020, Annapolis Police arrested 33 year old Thomas Deangelo Smith in connection with the shooting death of Leslie Saunders, 49. During a hearing at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on December 6, 2021, Smith entered an alford plea to first degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a violent crime.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KAKE TV

Suspect arrested for shooting deaths of 2 Kansas men in 2019

LIBERAL, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 30-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two men in 2019. The KBI, along with the Seward County Sheriff's Office, announced Tuesday that Ralph Thomas Salas Jr., of Liberal, was arrested Monday afternoon for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and several other charges.
LIBERAL, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Suspect in Kimball shooting death charged with involuntary manslaughter

KIMBALL - The suspect in the shooting death of Tessa Ghering, 21, of Kimball, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, William Serrano, 36, of Kimball, is accused of shooting Ghering in the head at their home at 602 S. Oak Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The two were involved in a relationship.
NEBRASKA STATE

