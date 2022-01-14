Deep Dive: 1 in 3 women who left workforce during pandemic still unemployed

When it comes to unemployment during the pandemic, one group has been hit particularly hard in the Hudson Valley -women.



According to a report by ResumeBuilder.com, a professional resume resource for job seekers, one in three women who left the workforce during the pandemic are still unemployed.

The report says 33% are out of work because of COVID-19 concerns while 36% are actively applying but haven't been hired.

Half are looking for better pay and benefits. "During the pandemic, many women especially, have re-evaluated the careers that they're in...the work, life balance that they came to see as a possibility," says Business Council of Westchester President & CEO Marsha Gordon.



But it has been an impossibility for public-facing jobs in health care and hospitality, where staffing has been a major problem.

Gordon says many women are now looking for opportunities in professional services. "We actually...at the Business Council have a professional development program and we have the highest level of registration starting tomorrow ."

Some haven't gotten that far yet as 11% of women in Resume Builder's survey said they had to leave their jobs to care for their children.

Another 7% for their parents or spouse. "It's very, very difficult in this time of uncertainty of Omicron, of schools being open...I know day cares have become much more stringent," says Gordon.



If you or someone you know is having a tough time finding a job, or perhaps you're looking to switch careers, Gordon recommends you reach out to the Westchester-Putnam Career Center Network. They have job training programs and financial aid opportunities.