Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly cloudy early today, then increasing sunshine and becoming...

www.wamc.org

Ozarks First.com

Thursday, January 20 Morning Forecast

Temperatures have tumbled in the wake of the cold front that moved through yesterday. Northerly flow has been pumping in the Arctic air and along with it, giving us frigid wind chills. This cold is dangerous so make sure you bundle up if you have to be outdoors, especially this morning and tonight. Morning lows are going to be uncomfortable with temps in the single digits and wind chills in the single digits below 0. We will see lots of sunshine today though as high pressure takes over. Starry and bitter conditions are on the docket again overnight with lows falling back into the single digits. Even more sunshine is in store tomorrow as this ridge of high pressure continues to build in. Winds turn back around from the SE which will help our airmass moderate some. Highs still look to be below freezing, topping out around 30°. A cold front looks to skirt by us to the north Saturday, but this one won’t succeed in bringing another cool-down. In fact, southerly flow will get going as high pressure from the west moves our way. Afternoon readings will be milder on Sunday, rising back into the 40s under mainly sunny skies. Highs will surge back into the mid-50s by Monday but another potent cold front moves in by Tuesday with temps falling once again. We will have to monitor an area of low pressure that moves in our direction but currently, it’s looking like it’ll remain south of the Ozarks. Wednesday will likely be another day where we are stuck in the 20s and 30s but it’ll be bright as drier air takes back over the Upper Midwest.
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

1/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking rain, thunderstorms, and the possibility of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Tyler is tracking the possibility of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Details here!. Barrett's Night Weather. Updated: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 10 pm weathercast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox4news.com

January 20 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has the latest on the arctic front that moved into Texas overnight. It's causing bitter cold temperatures in North Texas and winter storms in the southern parts of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Snow to impact this morning's commute

As of 4am this morning temperatures across the state were still mild, ranging in the lower to mid 30s. While we're getting primarily rain right now, we're expecting that to change over to snow through the morning, leading to a messy commute.
ENVIRONMENT
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/20/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are dealing with just a few lingering showers mainly across the Mississippi River this morning, but they will clear by daybreak. Temperatures will drop just a bit more through the morning as more cold air filters in behind the front. Don’t expect a warm up for today as highs for many of us will be in the upper 30s with maybe one or two areas lucky enough the see the 40s. Skies will stay cloudy with maybe a peak of sunshine returning through the afternoon. Winds will be pretty windy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA

