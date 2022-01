Gap has made headlines on occasion for interesting intersections of culture engagement, but it certainly wasn’t a brand at the top of our mind when we thought about upcoming NFT releases. We’ve seen athletic brands like Nike and Adidas start to get involved with NFTs, and designer brands like Burberry, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and many others have been exploring unique blockchain and NFT engagement. However, it is indeed Gap that is now the latest apparel brand to get involved in the space, announcing a new gamified NFT collection this week.

